En un inesperado giro de la actualidad, los —siempre geniales— compañeros de ‘El Mundo Today’ se la han liado al popular ‘streamer’ Ibai Llanos con una crónica en la que bromean con el líder supremo de los talibanes, Hibatullah Akhundzada. Parece que ser el único que ha entrevistado a Messi tras su fichaje por el PSG no era suficiente.

Pero es que el pobre Ibai ha pedido a ‘El Mundo Today’ que borre esa información-chiste, porque dice que su padre le ha llamado para preguntarle: "Qué estás haciendo".

‘El Mundo Today’, fiel a sus valores, no quitará esta primicia ficticia. Y argumenta:

Naturalmente, en Twitter la noticia parodia y la reacción de nuestro ‘streamer’ número uno ha sido proporcional a la popularidad de la estrella de las redes sociales. Hemos perdido la cuenta de los "jajajaja" que han inundado la mencionada red social.

Al alguien le va a dar algo con la broma.

Destacamos: el padre de Ibai no está solo:

