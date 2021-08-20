VoxRocío Monasterio sube una foto con un rifle y los comentarios dan auténtico miedo
Este jueves, Rocío Monasterio, la portavoz de Vox en la Comunidad de Madrid, ha publicado en su cuenta de Instagram una imagen en la que sale disparando con un rifle.
"60 metros… 9 de 10 dianas. Seguiremos entrenando", ha publicado junto a la fotografía.
En pocas horas, la publicación se ha llenado de comentarios con frases terribles, ya que algunos de sus seguidores han hablado de disparar a Pedro Sánchez, a Pablo Iglesias y a menores no acompañados. Por el momento, todos esos comentarios se pueden leer en la publicación de Monasterio.
"Que tiemblen los comunistas"
"Seguro que tenías las caras de la cúpula podemita. Así no hay fallo"
"El coletas en la diana ????"
"Grande Rocío si le pones la cara de socialistas de 10 haces 10. Eres una crack en todo. Futura ministra de España"
"Rocio monasterio: Aquí preparándose para cuando lleguen los progres"
"Apuntando a un MENA eee malona"
"Apunta a Sanchezzz"
"El comunismo en la diana"
