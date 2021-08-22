Fórmula 1Las descacharrantes respuestas a un delirante vídeo de Fernando Alonso y su oda al supermercado
De Fernando Alonso sabíamos que se trata de uno de los mejores pilotos de Fórmula 1. Lo que no sabíamos del bicampeón mundial es que amaba tanto hacer la compra en el supermercado. Hasta tal punto, que ha despertado un torrente de bromas de todo tipo tras su errática respuesta a una de las preguntas recibidas en un chat en directo.
La pregunta fue clara y concisa: "¿Vas al supermercado a hacer la compra?". Lo que no fue tan clara y concisa fue la respuesta del piloto. No vamos a hacer spoiler porque lo mejor es que vean ustedes mismos la secuencia completa para paladear cada expresión. Hay que disfrutar del vídeo y las respuestas de los tuiteros como él disfruta de hacer la compra. Nos parece lo suyo.
Que dice? Esta delirando pic.twitter.com/sJATvLYx0H
— NanoSexo (@NANO_SEXO) August 20, 2021
"Comprar tijeras, no se , siempre es emocionante"
— AimF1???? (@AimanF1_RM) August 20, 2021
Me mata el "Siempre es emocionante"
— NanoSexo (@NANO_SEXO) August 20, 2021
Alonso en el Mercadona pic.twitter.com/qpEjGTwCXR
— x6 rodriber (@rodriber) August 21, 2021
fua, esque soy yo literal: pic.twitter.com/DwJzrpS3O8
— Con las maquinicas (@Conlasmaquinic1) August 21, 2021
— SostieneNatalia (@SostieneNatalia) August 21, 2021
He vivido prácticamente solo toda mi vida. pic.twitter.com/aURY3WMKQ2
— La gorra de Alonso (@GorraAlonso) August 20, 2021
Cuando te cierran el Mercadona / pero tienes un Carrefour 24/7 al lado. pic.twitter.com/4QuiY93M6t
— AlessioDF (@AlexDF99) August 20, 2021
Fernando, si todo esto es un mensaje en clave porque estás secuestrado por una célula terrorista, di albaricoque.
— DonSoriano (@elputodonso) August 21, 2021
Es como si le diera al texto predictivo y pues lo que salga, salió
— Juªn Schmitt (@juanschmitt) August 21, 2021
fernando alonso un martes por la tarde pic.twitter.com/edaNfto1It
— Soy igual que roger en american dad (@Santi_fcr) August 21, 2021
Creo que esta hablando del Leroy Merlin. Porque casi nada de lo que dice lo encuentras en un super y mucho menos un regalo. Ha puesto el modo avion y ha viajado durante 2 minutos por el mundo del sin sentido.
— Rαβι Mαnsυr (@Mansur_89) August 21, 2021
— ???????????????????????????? ????. ???????????????? (@ajestebaninsua) August 21, 2021
— Manu ???????????? (@manueljerez7_) August 20, 2021
Cuándo va a pagar y la cajera le pregunta si tiene la tarjeta Club Día… pic.twitter.com/YjBwHqAPof
— Juanpe ???????? (@Juanpe__74) August 21, 2021
Cara de qué cojones estoy diciendo pic.twitter.com/qmXvlq1Hip
— Formulero 17???? (@17Formulero) August 20, 2021
