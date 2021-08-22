Fórmula 1Las descacharrantes respuestas a un delirante vídeo de Fernando Alonso y su oda al supermercado

De Fernando Alonso sabíamos que se trata de uno de los mejores pilotos de Fórmula 1. Lo que no sabíamos del bicampeón mundial es que amaba tanto hacer la compra en el supermercado. Hasta tal punto, que ha despertado un torrente de bromas de todo tipo tras su errática respuesta a una de las preguntas recibidas en un chat en directo.

La pregunta fue clara y concisa: "¿Vas al supermercado a hacer la compra?". Lo que no fue tan clara y concisa fue la respuesta del piloto. No vamos a hacer spoiler porque lo mejor es que vean ustedes mismos la secuencia completa para paladear cada expresión. Hay que disfrutar del vídeo y las respuestas de los tuiteros como él disfruta de hacer la compra. Nos parece lo suyo.

