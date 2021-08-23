Por Tremending

"Llevo 21 años pagan do religiosamente 100 euros mensuales" a una empresas de ascensores y el pasado domingo el elevador dejó de funcionar, se quejaba hace unas horas el ex directivo de Coca-Cola, ex diputado y futuro magnate de los medios.

Así, denuncia a quien le quiera escuchar que le han dicho: "En mi contrato (?) no incluye servicio en domingo (!!!)".

El pobre De Quinto —el de las "puertas giratorias pero al revés"— ha despertado una la de solidaridad y empatía entre los tuiteros. Bueno, no:

Lo de Marcos de Quinto llorando porque no le vienen a arreglar el ascensor en domingo es lo de Jon Kortajarena quejándose en pleno confinamiento duro de que el repartidor de Glovo estaba tardando dos horas en llevarle una tortilla. — Miguel Ríos ???? (@mikealicante) August 22, 2021

Marcos de Quinto empieza a darse cuenta de qué es el liberalismo gracias a su ascensor. pic.twitter.com/H9wQNh0lnr — ????????❦Princesa Pálidaღ????☭ ???? (@Princesa_Palida) August 23, 2021

Marcos de Quinto EX Vicepresidente de The Coca Cola Company

EL MITO DE LA MERITOCRACIA.

EJEMPLO CIEN MILLONES UNO https://t.co/I32yVUVNfI — John Griffith Chaney (@JGriffithChaney) August 22, 2021

He de reconocer que disfruto cuando se encuentran de frente con las dinámicas capitalistas y piden empatía. pic.twitter.com/gmScylcvQg — AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) August 23, 2021

Marcos de quinto pensando que los ascensores son pizzas pic.twitter.com/2gxUZXWjCH — ovetus ✈ (@ovetus09) August 23, 2021

Es de suponer que el contrato entre @MarcosdeQuinto y #orona tiene reflejado este hecho de que los domingos no hacen servicio. Habría que revisar el contrato y, en caso que así lo exprese, el problema es del cliente. De lo contrario, puede reclamar. El mercado ES PERFECTO. — ????_digitaljoker_BTC (@DJ_Digitaljoker) August 22, 2021

Un ascensor madrileño se toma la libertad de dejar a Marcos de Quinto colgado. — Carlos A (@Carlosjandro) August 23, 2021

Mientras tanto, nos enteramos que algunos miembros de la familia que controla la empresa de embutidos El Pozo va a poner un dinero en su próxima TV, esa "nueva La Sexta" pero de ‘centro derecha’. Al ex gurú económico de Ciudadanos no hay nada que le pare.

La empresa ‘El Pozo’ financiará la TV derechista de Marcos de Quinto. Tenedlo en cuenta cuando compréis embutidos. pic.twitter.com/YoKE7rFIBo — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) August 23, 2021