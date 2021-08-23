Drama en el portalMarcos de Quinto se queja amargamente de que no le arreglan el ascensor un domingo y los tuiteros le invitan a leer el contrato

"Llevo 21 años pagan do religiosamente 100 euros mensuales" a una empresas de ascensores y el pasado domingo el elevador dejó de funcionar, se quejaba hace unas horas el ex directivo de Coca-Cola, ex diputado y futuro magnate de los medios.

Así, denuncia a quien le quiera escuchar que le han dicho: "En mi contrato (?) no incluye servicio en domingo (!!!)".

El pobre De Quinto —el de las "puertas giratorias pero al revés"— ha despertado una la de solidaridad y empatía entre los tuiteros. Bueno, no:

Mientras tanto, nos enteramos que algunos miembros de la familia que controla la empresa de embutidos El Pozo va a poner un dinero en su próxima TV, esa "nueva La Sexta" pero de ‘centro derecha’. Al ex gurú económico de Ciudadanos no hay nada que le pare.

