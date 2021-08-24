Javier Cárdenas ficha por OK Diario tras su despido de Europa FM

El locutor Javier Cárdenas fue despedido de Europa FM el pasado mes de mayo y, desde entonces, no se ha vuelto a saber nada de él. Dejó de presentar su famoso programa Levántate y Cárdenas, que pasó de 1.119.000 oyentes en abril de 2017 a 470.000 en abril de 2021.

El presentador culpó a Pedro Sánchez de su despido, lo cual le ha abierto las puertas a un nuevo destino: Okdiario.
Cárdenas ha llegado a un acuerdo con Eduardo Inda para incorporarse al medio escrito, según ha podido saber en exclusiva YOTELE.

Según la información a la que ha tenido acceso YOTELE, Cárdenas presentará un podcast diario emulando el programa que presentaba en EuropaFM, que será colgado por las mañanas.

El locutor es conocido sobre todo por sus entrevistas y películas en las que se reía de "frikis", ha protagonizado varias polémicas en los últimos años por difundir bulos antivacunas o por la rifa de un piso con supuestos fines benéficos.

Estas son algunas de las primeras reacciones que ha provocado la noticia:

