La aplaudida respuesta de Estopa al mensaje de un dirigente del PP en 2012

Estopa en un concierto. Imagen de Wikimedia Commons

El grupo que forman los hermanos David y José Muñoz, Estopa, ha vuelto a ser tendencia en Twitter por la respuesta que ha dado a un tuit que el actual presidente de la Región de Murcia, Fernando López Miras, publicó en 2012.

En el mensaje, el dirigente del Partido Popular se quejaba de las "alusiones políticas" que el grupo hacía entre canción y canción durante un concierto. Un tuitero recuperó el descontento de López Miras preguntándose "qué alusiones políticas habrán hecho" los Estopa, compartiendo una imagen en la que aparece David con una camiseta del Che Guevara.

Desde la cuenta de Estopa han respondido al tuitero que preguntaba por cuáles fueron las reinvindicaciones políticas que hizo el grupo en 2012 para que el político murciano se molestara: "¿En 2012? Ya te lo digo yo. Dijimos NO a los recortes en sanidad y educación. Si eso es político… algo falla en ese análisis".

El tuit ha conseguido en un día y medio más de 20 mil me gusta y 3.500 retuits . Su mensaje les ha hecho estar en Trending Topic en Twitter, además de recibir multitud de elogios.

