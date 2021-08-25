Mar Menor"¿Qué busca Casado?": los memes más delirantes del presidente del PP en su visita a Murcia

Un año más, el Mar Menor ha vuelto a convertirse en escenario de un desastre medioambiental, y de la famosa sopa verde hemos pasado a una sopa marrón y a encontrar miles de peces muertos cada día en sus playas. Mientras, en el escenario político, las administraciones vuelven a tirarse los trastos a la cabeza las unas a las otras.

Este lunes, Pablo Casado, al que le encanta eso de jugar a las profesiones, visitó Murcia y se hizo unas fotos en la rambla del Albujón.

Allí, ni corto ni perezoso, el líder del partido que lleva gobernando en Murcia 26 años ininterrumpidos pidió "que se solucione ya".

Entre las fotos del momento hay una que ha llamado poderosamente la atención en las redes. El tuitero ‘Me llaman Jimmy’ lanzó un reto a sus compañeros y no hizo falta más para que la magia tuitera apareciera:

