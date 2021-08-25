Mar Menor"¿Qué busca Casado?": los memes más delirantes del presidente del PP en su visita a Murcia
Un año más, el Mar Menor ha vuelto a convertirse en escenario de un desastre medioambiental, y de la famosa sopa verde hemos pasado a una sopa marrón y a encontrar miles de peces muertos cada día en sus playas. Mientras, en el escenario político, las administraciones vuelven a tirarse los trastos a la cabeza las unas a las otras.
Este lunes, Pablo Casado, al que le encanta eso de jugar a las profesiones, visitó Murcia y se hizo unas fotos en la rambla del Albujón.
Relacionada: Cocinero, agricultor, médico, ganadero, panadero, astrofísico, estibador… El hilo sobre los disfraces de Pablo Casado
Allí, ni corto ni perezoso, el líder del partido que lleva gobernando en Murcia 26 años ininterrumpidos pidió "que se solucione ya".
Entre las fotos del momento hay una que ha llamado poderosamente la atención en las redes. El tuitero ‘Me llaman Jimmy’ lanzó un reto a sus compañeros y no hizo falta más para que la magia tuitera apareciera:
¿Qué busca Casado?
Tuiter haz tu magia pic.twitter.com/wEGkQX6wyF
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) August 24, 2021
— Clint Piticlint (@ClintPiticlint) August 24, 2021
— ComoEscarpias (@CEscarpias) August 24, 2021
— Braulio (@Brantifasco) August 24, 2021
Con el señor @GirautaOficial
Aquí no se trata de ser original, sino el más rápido… ???? pic.twitter.com/Kqfn96RdwD
— Roberto Barroso ???? ???? (@Zarok_) August 24, 2021
— Clint Piticlint (@ClintPiticlint) August 24, 2021
"Qué joputa el Bárcenas que los había plastificado y todo" pic.twitter.com/rNL8yUiOld
— Larry Walters (@LarryWalters_) August 24, 2021
— Aitor (@Ud4iso) August 24, 2021
Anda, un Máster! Pa la saca! pic.twitter.com/QKGQwAvi5H
— Rimanegra (@rimanegra) August 24, 2021
Un pez-polla salvaje! pic.twitter.com/jGpMhThbX2
— Martin Luther Queen (@MartinLthQueen) August 24, 2021
— Aitor (@Ud4iso) August 24, 2021
Casharkdo pic.twitter.com/nYSUoCYXSi
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) August 24, 2021
– ¿Causa de la muerte, Pablo?
– Todo culpa de Perro Sanxe. pic.twitter.com/jObpC4KdGV
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) August 24, 2021
— Sr Chinaski (@SrChinaski1) August 24, 2021
— ????☠️ BLACK DUKE ????☠️ (@BLACKDU34335756) August 24, 2021
— JacarandosoPanda (@Oriem81) August 24, 2021
— SATURN0 ???? #TeamBitterKas (@Estereofante) August 24, 2021
— Bebé_Lefazo (@BLefazo) August 24, 2021
Buscando la vergüenza. pic.twitter.com/g09Ye482We
— A4 (@A472464887) August 24, 2021
— Ensayo cínico (@EnsayoCinico) August 24, 2021
— Suar Aurrera Cuba ???????? (@EHnEUSKARAZ) August 24, 2021
— Jaime Medina (@buenaletra_art) August 24, 2021
A ver quien cae el primero pic.twitter.com/DBXbY50WAl
— Alvaro (@almorenito82) August 24, 2021
— ComoEscarpias (@CEscarpias) August 24, 2021
— burrapaca2 (@burrapaca2) August 24, 2021
— burrapaca2 (@burrapaca2) August 24, 2021
