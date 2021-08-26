Conflicto con Marruecos"¿Quién va a asumir la responsabilidad?": la reflexión de Pedro Blanco sobre las devoluciones en Ceuta
"No podemos presumir con la acogida de afganos si en Ceuta tenemos a miles de menores no acompañados que ninguna comunidad quiere". Son las palabras del periodista Pedro Blanco en el programa Hoy por hoy de la Cadena Ser de este miércoles, hablando claro sobre la situación en Ceuta.
????️ OPINIÓN | "Un desastre": "No podemos presumir con la acogida de afganos si en Ceuta tenemos a miles de menores no acompañados que ninguna comunidad quiere" https://t.co/wBNzuYo8D9 La firma de @pedroblancoa pic.twitter.com/iUVJLkDCjb
— Hoy por hoy (@HoyPorHoy) August 25, 2021
Este martes, la titular del Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 1 de Ceuta ordenó mantener la suspensión de la repatriación de nueve menores migrantes marroquíes a su país. El miércoles, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el presidente de Ceuta, Juan Jesús Vivas, se marcaron como objetivo el retorno asistido de los menores dentro de la ley.
Muy claro @pedroblancoa sobre las lógicas consecuencias de las deportaciones ilegales de niños de #Marlaska en #Ceuta
Creo que se refiere al verbo ruso "dimitir" https://t.co/vmFCZUNBic
— Javier Bauluz (@javierbauluz) August 25, 2021
Con esto de @pedroblancoa me haría una camiseta.
"No podemos presumir de corazón por la acogida de cientos de afganos que huyen de su país si en la habitación de al lado tenemos miles de menores no acompañados que ninguna CCAA quiere, que ningún gobierno desea atender." https://t.co/khcklYyGmE
— merche negro 木霊 (@pintiparada) August 26, 2021
Desastre la gestión migratoria instaurando ciudades bloqueo en Ceuta, en Melilla y en las Islas Canarias, vulnerando los derechos de la infancia, invirtiendo millonadas en macroCIEs, contabilizando a diario muertes por decenas en nuestras costas https://t.co/KpD9EQPcY2
— @CIEsNoCádiz (@ciesnocadiz) August 25, 2021
Bastante claro. https://t.co/HC8dEaXlAK
— jose ignacio alonso (@joxi1974) August 25, 2021
