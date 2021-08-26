Conflicto con Marruecos"¿Quién va a asumir la responsabilidad?": la reflexión de Pedro Blanco sobre las devoluciones en Ceuta

"No podemos presumir con la acogida de afganos si en Ceuta tenemos a miles de menores no acompañados que ninguna comunidad quiere". Son las palabras del periodista Pedro Blanco en el programa Hoy por hoy de la Cadena Ser de este miércoles, hablando claro sobre la situación en Ceuta.

Este martes, la titular del Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 1 de Ceuta ordenó mantener la suspensión de la repatriación de nueve menores migrantes marroquíes a su país. El miércoles, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el presidente de Ceuta, Juan Jesús Vivas, se marcaron como objetivo el retorno asistido de los menores dentro de la ley.

