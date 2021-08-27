TwitterLos memes más cachondos con Almeida de peregrino en el Camino de Santiago
Llega el verano y muchos dedican sus vacaciones o una parte de ellas a hacer alguna de las rutas del Camino de Santiago. Este año, uno de los que se ha animado es el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, que se ha cogido la mochila, las zapatillas y, con la famosa concha del peregrino colgando, se ha encaminado por tierras gallegas. Para dar fe de ello, el propio regidor ha colgado en su cuenta de Instagram un par de fotos de su ruta:
Pero claro, las redes son las redes y la pulsión de los tuiteros por hacernos reír sumado a su mítico ingenio nos han vuelto a regalar una buena tanda de memes:
¿A dónde va Almeida?
Twitter, haz tu magia. pic.twitter.com/7YY59LkGXv
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) August 26, 2021
Capaz de parar al mismísimo Forest Gump pic.twitter.com/eUmhphhYCH
— Lupen (@Lupen79809681) August 26, 2021
Porque seremos fascistas pero sabemos caminar pic.twitter.com/MAfAsiFrTA
— Bigmouth???? (@entrelafueya) August 26, 2021
— Suar Aurrera Cuba ???????? (@EHnEUSKARAZ) August 26, 2021
Antes todo eso era Madrid. pic.twitter.com/NBVNsjhQYP
— MiniKondo (@kondonsito) August 26, 2021
— Q*Bert (@Cotidianeous2) August 26, 2021
— CELESSON (@chemapizca) August 26, 2021
Almeida llegando a Génova 13 pic.twitter.com/M6ok7JXyOH
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) August 26, 2021
— Aitor (@Ud4iso) August 26, 2021
???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/jQTaQn4SqL
— BAINK – El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) August 26, 2021
Almeida en el multiverso. pic.twitter.com/wMXk3guJLR
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) August 26, 2021
-Por Frodo. pic.twitter.com/SsTCGgxyjc
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) August 26, 2021
Almeida Markt pic.twitter.com/DuL2iil5St
— Nadim (@NadimRevuelta) August 26, 2021
— Fracaso Merhienda (@PacoMerhienda) August 26, 2021
Este final del Street Fighter II no lo recordaba pic.twitter.com/mXoDtxVgWA
— Larry Walters (@LarryWalters_) August 26, 2021
— Gabardina (@gabardinos) August 26, 2021
— GaTete (@gatonovelero) August 26, 2021
????Somos dos que sin temor suben y bajan montaaaañas???????????? pic.twitter.com/3wNVUrE6gH
— Acetato de Sodio (@CheteSoto1979) August 26, 2021
— Ivanjode (@Ivanjode) August 26, 2021
— GaTete (@gatonovelero) August 26, 2021
— Madrilenciano (@madrilenciano) August 26, 2021
