Susana RodríguezLa triatleta y médica Susana Rodríguez, de la portada de ‘Time’ al oro en los Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio

La triatleta paralímpica Susana Rodríguez Gacio, portada de la revista 'Time' y oro en Tokio.

Por

Susana Rodríguez Gacio ha vuelto a hacer historia. Después de protagonizar en julio la portada de la revista Time, se ha proclamado campeona paralímpica de triatlón, en la clase PTVI de discapacitados visuales, en la prueba disputada en Tokio.

Primero, la prestigiosa publicación estadounidense puso a Susana Rodríguez como ejemplo de deportista, ciudadana y profesional. En plena pandemia del coronavirus, no dudó en ponerse en primera línea para ayudar como médica en el Hospital Clínico de Santiago de Compostela.

Ahora, la triatleta gallega se ha coronado campeona junto a su guía, Sara Loehr. Ambas dominaron la carrera (750 metros de nado, 20 km. de ciclismo y 5 km. de carrera a pie) de principio a fin, lo que les valió la medalla de oro en los Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio 2020.

Susana Rodríguez nació con una discapacidad visual provocada por el albinismo. A sus 33 años, suma este triunfo en sus segundos Juegos a 27 campeonatos internacionales, entre ellos tres Campeonatos Mundiales.

Aquí puedes leer su historia de superación.

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas