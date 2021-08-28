Susana Rodríguez Gacio ha vuelto a hacer historia. Después de protagonizar en julio la portada de la revista Time, se ha proclamado campeona paralímpica de triatlón, en la clase PTVI de discapacitados visuales, en la prueba disputada en Tokio.

Primero, la prestigiosa publicación estadounidense puso a Susana Rodríguez como ejemplo de deportista, ciudadana y profesional. En plena pandemia del coronavirus, no dudó en ponerse en primera línea para ayudar como médica en el Hospital Clínico de Santiago de Compostela.

Something as simple as my daily life surprised @TIME … Paralympic sports and medicine together at pandemic times… leaded me to the front cover… Thank you. Now TIME for Tokio! pic.twitter.com/KDGEQEazfZ

Ahora, la triatleta gallega se ha coronado campeona junto a su guía, Sara Loehr. Ambas dominaron la carrera (750 metros de nado, 20 km. de ciclismo y 5 km. de carrera a pie) de principio a fin, lo que les valió la medalla de oro en los Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio 2020.

"Since I was a kid and I realised I had a disability I wanted to go to the Paralympics."

Susana Rodríguez has won the first #Paralympics #gold for #ESP in the Women's PTVI #ParaTriathlon

Outside of sport, @SuRGAcio is a doctor who has helped treat COVID-19 patients in Spain❤️

— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 28, 2021