¿Un fallo en Matrix? La foto de dos señoras igualitas arrasa en Twitter.
Un fallo en Matrix pic.twitter.com/Cz6U4f26RN
— No, gracias (@NoFumoTabaco) August 27, 2021
La sorprendente imagen, lógicamente, ha sido objeto de meme.
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) August 28, 2021
Síp pic.twitter.com/M7Nq52waC8
— Humor Difícil (@humordificil) August 28, 2021
—Tu nieto se había quedado con hambre y le he frito un huevo.
—Qué hija de puta. pic.twitter.com/HFbGna2YGP
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKplan) August 28, 2021
Fallo de Matrix, multiverso de Marvel o locurón de Christopher Nolan…
— Sr. Billy (@txusito1) August 28, 2021
Bienvenidos al multiverso de Marvel. #Spiderverse pic.twitter.com/Vrv7YS9Yru
— The Lion (@loloutlaw) August 26, 2021
Tenet (Christopher Nolan, 2020) pic.twitter.com/n7cUyOTOUx
— Dabi (@dabiconb) August 27, 2021
De ahí que la(s) hayan rebautizado la(s) Teret(s).
"La TERET" , lo nuevo de Nolan, próximamente en cartelera????????
— H Mac (@alfredlanda) August 28, 2021
Las dos señoras han recuperado otros clásicos…
— Fac. de Matematiques St Esteve de les Roures 8???? (@MatesStEsteve) August 28, 2021
Voy a pegar aquí también mi obra de arte para aprovecharla al máximo ???? pic.twitter.com/8YCWCpw6aD
— Spaniard ???? (@Spaniardaco) August 27, 2021
— rash kalfucvra (@vientoentucara) August 28, 2021
El fallo que vi yo! pic.twitter.com/cTXC3G5fQG
— Maxmigue (@maxmigue) August 27, 2021
La foto ha dado también para interpretaciones conspiranoicas : )
Si miráis fijamente durante unos minutos, se puede ver el bolso a juego con la bata en 3D. pic.twitter.com/hWcWLzqgXU
— Santificarás las Fiestas (@III_Mandamiento) August 28, 2021
Juan y Medio intentando arreglar el fallo de Matrix. Su misión era acabar con 1 de las 2. pic.twitter.com/bZMqGczeI6
— Juanky McFly (@jcbt82) August 28, 2021
Same energy. pic.twitter.com/pYXLtbQoDW
— No, gracias (@NoFumoTabaco) August 28, 2021
Y confirma la vigencia del outfit…
La bata forever.
Fotografía de la exposición "Tributo a la bata"
???? Lucía Herrero pic.twitter.com/exhAKFxwJ9
— Rocio Hernandez (@HernanRocio2) August 28, 2021
