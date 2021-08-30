Twitter"Francia vs. España": el tuit que triunfa comparando una calle de París con la de Millán Astray en Madrid
Calle General Millán Astray en Madrid.- JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO (EFE)
"Francia Vs. España": es el breve mensaje, acompañado de las fotos de dos calles, con el que una usuaria ha triunfado en Twitter. En la primera foto aparece la "Rue des victimes du franquisme", una calle situada en París cuya traducción es evidente. En la otra, la calle del General Millán Astray, recientemente repuesta en Madrid.
Francia Vs España pic.twitter.com/jlDDimjtVV
— ????Malamente®???? (@MalaMalamente) August 27, 2021
Relacionada: "Almeida está a un cubata de cambiar el nombre de Puerta del Sol, por Puerta de cara al Sol"
La comparación ha tenido miles de reacciones y decenas de respuestas. Estos son algunos ejemplos:
Más: pic.twitter.com/TI7adZ7a5f
— Gabecq (@Calianba) August 28, 2021
Pues imagínate si sale la derecha en las próximas elecciones….
— maria abalos (@Mariaricart7) August 28, 2021
Genial
— Graco (@cruzca10) August 30, 2021
— Le bison fou (@bisonfou) August 29, 2021
¡Bravo!
— Manuel Cazorla Vega (@Manuelczrl) August 29, 2021
Otra vez mas el alcalde de Madrid avergüenza a sus ciudadanos
— Iride (@Iride94131812) August 29, 2021
????????????????????????????????
— Grani Alcon (@AlconGrani) August 30, 2021
Punto pa los franchutes, hay que admitirlo https://t.co/08dP3s6oBZ
— Adrián Mayor (@_chumpi) August 29, 2021
No he ido para abajo en los comentarios pero me imagino las respuestas del nazismo:
-los 100.000 billones de muertos del comunismo
-la republica mató igual
-Y porque no una calle a las victimas de la republica
-y la ETA que
-y el casoplón del coletas que
-CUBA Y VENEZUELA
— Mathar (@matharverya) August 29, 2021
El alcalde de Madrid sabe poco de historia
— FBazaga (@FranciscoBazag1) August 30, 2021
