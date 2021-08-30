Twitter"Francia vs. España": el tuit que triunfa comparando una calle de París con la de Millán Astray en Madrid

Calle General Millán Astray en Madrid.- JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO (EFE)

Por

"Francia Vs. España": es el breve mensaje, acompañado de las fotos de dos calles, con el que una usuaria ha triunfado en Twitter. En la primera foto aparece la "Rue des victimes du franquisme", una calle situada en París cuya traducción es evidente. En la otra, la calle del General Millán Astray, recientemente repuesta en Madrid.

Relacionada: "Almeida está a un cubata de cambiar el nombre de Puerta del Sol, por Puerta de cara al Sol"

La comparación ha tenido miles de reacciones y decenas de respuestas. Estos son algunos ejemplos:

