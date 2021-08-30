"Francia Vs. España": es el breve mensaje, acompañado de las fotos de dos calles, con el que una usuaria ha triunfado en Twitter. En la primera foto aparece la "Rue des victimes du franquisme", una calle situada en París cuya traducción es evidente. En la otra, la calle del General Millán Astray, recientemente repuesta en Madrid.

Francia Vs España pic.twitter.com/jlDDimjtVV

La comparación ha tenido miles de reacciones y decenas de respuestas. Estos son algunos ejemplos:

No he ido para abajo en los comentarios pero me imagino las respuestas del nazismo:

-los 100.000 billones de muertos del comunismo

-la republica mató igual

-Y porque no una calle a las victimas de la republica

-y la ETA que

-y el casoplón del coletas que

-CUBA Y VENEZUELA

— Mathar (@matharverya) August 29, 2021