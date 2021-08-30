Twitter"Narcos Calella": cachondeo con el anuncio de una operación policial con 30 gramos de marihuana y 75 euros
"Hoy hemos cerrado un operativo contra la compra-venta de sustancias estupefacientes que ha durado 10 días. En diversos servicios en la Plaza Catalunya y sus alrededores hemos intervenido un total de 30 gramos de marihuana". Así reza un tuit de la Polica Local de Calella (Barcelona), que ha desatado el cachondeo en las redes:
⚠ Avui hem tancat un operatiu contra la compra-venda de substàncies estupefaents que ha durat 10 dies. En diversos serveis a la Plaça Catalunya i els seus voltants hem intervingut un total de 30 grams de marihuana.
???? pic.twitter.com/ExrWwCw81i
— PoliciaLocal Calella (@PoliciaCalella) August 26, 2021
El tuit ha tenido cientos de respuestas, en su mayoría con la idea de que la entidad de lo aprehendido no merecería una foto y un comunicado. Muchos de los tuits han tirado directamente por la ironía y las bromas no han cesado:
— only flams ???? (@cremadeporros) August 27, 2021
Necessitem saber com ha viscut la població de Calella aquests 10 dies d'operatiu contra el Càrtel
— Joan Mangues (@jmangues) August 27, 2021
La regulación del cannabis para uso adulto puede traer ahorro de muchas formas, como por ejemplo el ahorro de los salarios de policías de un operativo de 10 días para pillar 30 míseros gramos de hierba o el ahorro de la vergüenza ajena que se pasa al ver tweets como este ???? https://t.co/8PKVKaR76R
— Yago Álvarez Barba (@EconoCabreado) August 28, 2021
Creo que Pablo Escobar se está haciendo un bunker nuevo, reforzado, por si van los de Calella… ???????????? https://t.co/yWI2lK2sXr
— ❄ ????Yemuyin (Tú me das cremita, yo te doy…) (@Yemuyin) August 28, 2021
Han cogido a Tony Soprano, cuidado. https://t.co/0111G1xmpe
— El Lacayo del Ibex (@lacayodelibex35) August 27, 2021
La nueva temporada de Narcos se viene fuertecita. https://t.co/2dlYJSsl6p
— ???? (@metasedin) August 27, 2021
Vaya giro de guión de la nueva temporada de Breaking Bad Calella. https://t.co/mtltNfFi4n
— Javi Piazza (@Piazza_Paya2) August 27, 2021
En narcotráfico global ha quedado muy tocado https://t.co/WnXWnsAVhC
— Bon ????️???? (@B0n81) August 29, 2021
