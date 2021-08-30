Twitter"Narcos Calella": cachondeo con el anuncio de una operación policial con 30 gramos de marihuana y 75 euros

Por

"Hoy hemos cerrado un operativo contra la compra-venta de sustancias estupefacientes que ha durado 10 días. En diversos servicios en la Plaza Catalunya y sus alrededores hemos intervenido un total de 30 gramos de marihuana". Así reza un tuit de la Polica Local de Calella (Barcelona), que ha desatado el cachondeo en las redes:

El tuit ha tenido cientos de respuestas, en su mayoría con la idea de que la entidad de lo aprehendido no merecería una foto y un comunicado. Muchos de los tuits han tirado directamente por la ironía y las bromas no han cesado:

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas