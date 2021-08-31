twitter"¡Lo de los huevos fritos en Fairy no lo vi venir!": aluvión de tuits con las alucinaciones por una droga adulterada

Por

Este martes, la palabra Fairy se ha convertido en trending topic tras la intoxicación de varias personas con cocaína adulterada. Algunos medios se han hecho eco de que dos personas han fallecido y otras quince han sido intoxicadas tras consumir droga en mal estado. Concretamente, el diario El Mundo ha publicado la noticia con un titular que no ha dejado indiferente a los usuarios de twitter: Dos muertos, 15 intoxicados y huevos fritos en Fairy: alerta en Cáceres por cocaína adulterada.

El artículo explica que la droga habría sido cortada con alguna sustancia tóxica y que, además de las defunciones, habría provocado multitud de efectos secundarios entre los que se encuentran las alucinaciones. Una de ellas la de freír huevos fritos en Fairy.

Esto no ha dejado indiferente a nadie y multitud de tuiteros han publicado bromas sobre freír huevos en Fairy.

