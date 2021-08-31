twitter"¡Lo de los huevos fritos en Fairy no lo vi venir!": aluvión de tuits con las alucinaciones por una droga adulterada
Este martes, la palabra Fairy se ha convertido en trending topic tras la intoxicación de varias personas con cocaína adulterada. Algunos medios se han hecho eco de que dos personas han fallecido y otras quince han sido intoxicadas tras consumir droga en mal estado. Concretamente, el diario El Mundo ha publicado la noticia con un titular que no ha dejado indiferente a los usuarios de twitter: Dos muertos, 15 intoxicados y huevos fritos en Fairy: alerta en Cáceres por cocaína adulterada.
El artículo explica que la droga habría sido cortada con alguna sustancia tóxica y que, además de las defunciones, habría provocado multitud de efectos secundarios entre los que se encuentran las alucinaciones. Una de ellas la de freír huevos fritos en Fairy.
Esto no ha dejado indiferente a nadie y multitud de tuiteros han publicado bromas sobre freír huevos en Fairy.
¡Lo de los huevos fritos en Fairy no lo vi venir! ????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/UvCzWpuHti
— JOSÉ ANTONIO MARTÍN ACOSTA ???? (@7Josean7) August 30, 2021
A ver, que alguien me lo explique.
¿El Fairy hierve? ¿El huevo se cuece, se fríe, queda crudo?
Esta noticia me llena de dudas. https://t.co/Roa3LuMxo9
— VeronicDeVeró (@Vero_gv07) August 30, 2021
—Pero ojo, que el Fairy sea virgen extra de primera presión en frío. No me seáis gañanes y le pongáis la primera mierda que pilléis por ahí. pic.twitter.com/bPTYLfSeJf
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKplan) August 31, 2021
Al precio que está el Fairy, si es para rellenar la freidora os aconsejo que uséis Mistol.
— Don Block \m/ FCK V????X (@jordirico) August 30, 2021
Mi casa después de hacer huevos fritos con Fairy. pic.twitter.com/b1cdROJLhE
— Sr. Microbio (@PaNDoRoTe) August 30, 2021
Te frío uno huevos con Fairy en la primera cita.
— Sad Cereal (@SadCereal5) August 30, 2021
Buenos días
Voy a ver que tal saben los huevos con fairy jajaja jajaja
— Dj Kata Valdés (@djkatavaldes) August 31, 2021
Lo bueno de freír los huevos en Fairy es que les quitas toda la grasa y son hasta healthy. pic.twitter.com/xGZwCAoeZk
— ant ????️???? (@abalos) August 30, 2021
