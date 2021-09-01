El emotivo discurso de un guionista de ‘La casa de papel’ a favor de la educación pública: "Somos los hijos de los de abajo"

Nunca está de más reivindicar lo público. Alegatos como el de Javier Gómez, jefe de guion de la aclamada serie La casa de papel, evidencian la importancia de nuestra educación pública. Durante una entrevista con Mara Torres en el programa El Faro, Gómez ha ido desgranando el periplo vital que le ha llevado a ser quien es. Un itinerario que encuentra en la educación pública su particular punto de partida: "Somos los hijos de los de abajo. Yo soy un niño de la educación pública. Cuando envío un guion a Los Ángeles se lo envía la educación publica. Se lo manda mi familia, pero yo he estudiado gracias a becas".

No es habitual este tipo de discursos. Echar la vista atrás y poner en valor la capacidad de la educación pública para hacer realidad el siempre achacoso ascensor social. Gómez lo ha hecho y se ha llevado a cambio una notoria ovación en redes. Se trata, según ha explicado el guionista, de una suerte de ajuste de cuentas con los de arriba: "Luego pude estudiar porque mis padres se esforzaron mucho. Mi madre cosía y mi padre era taxista. Cuando vi por primera vez que me van a pagar por mi cabeza, sentí una especie de revancha familiar y social".

