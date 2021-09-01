FútbolEl troleo de Piqué a un diario sobre el no fichaje de Mbappé por el Real Madrid

El último culebrón futbolístico se ha zanjado con un chasco para el Real Madrid y finalmente Kylian Mbappé seguirá en el París Saint-Germain (PSG), al menos hasta junio de 2022. El equipo blanco no logró convencer a los dirigentes parisinos ni siquiera con una última oferta que se especula que llegó a los 200 millones de euros.

El intento de fichaje ha hecho correr ríos de tinta y también de tuits y el que no se ha resistido a trolear (una vez más) a los madridistas y en concreto al diario Marca ha sido el jugador del FC Barcelona Gerard Piqué:

Citando una noticia de este diario que se preguntaba por el dorsal que podría llevar el francés en el Real Madrid, Piqué ha contestado: "El 7". El motivo de su respuesta irónica es que el siete es el número que llevaba y seguirá llevando en el PSG.

Como es habitual, su mensaje no ha dejado indiferente a nadie:

