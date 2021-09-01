FútbolEl troleo de Piqué a un diario sobre el no fichaje de Mbappé por el Real Madrid
El último culebrón futbolístico se ha zanjado con un chasco para el Real Madrid y finalmente Kylian Mbappé seguirá en el París Saint-Germain (PSG), al menos hasta junio de 2022. El equipo blanco no logró convencer a los dirigentes parisinos ni siquiera con una última oferta que se especula que llegó a los 200 millones de euros.
El intento de fichaje ha hecho correr ríos de tinta y también de tuits y el que no se ha resistido a trolear (una vez más) a los madridistas y en concreto al diario Marca ha sido el jugador del FC Barcelona Gerard Piqué:
El 7. pic.twitter.com/r69HYSMcaH
— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) August 31, 2021
Citando una noticia de este diario que se preguntaba por el dorsal que podría llevar el francés en el Real Madrid, Piqué ha contestado: "El 7". El motivo de su respuesta irónica es que el siete es el número que llevaba y seguirá llevando en el PSG.
Como es habitual, su mensaje no ha dejado indiferente a nadie:
JAJAJAJJAJJAJAJAJJAJAJJAJAJAJJJAJJAJAJSJJJJjjjjajajajjajajJAJJAJAJJAJAJJAJJAJAJJAJAKAKAJAJAJJAJAJJAJAJJAJAJJAJJAJAJAJJAJAJAJJJJJSJJAJJAJJAJJAJAJJAJAJAJAJJJAJAJAJAAJJAJJAAJJAJJJAJAJJJAKAKAAJJAJAJAAJAJJJAAJJAJAJAJJAJAJSJJJSJSSJJAJAJAJJAJAJAJJJSJJSJSJSJSJSJJAJAJJAJJAJAJAJAJSJSJSJSJA
— Radio Barça (@RadioFCB) August 31, 2021
El año que viene gratis, como Messi.
— Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) August 31, 2021
El dorsal fue lo único que le viste, normal que lo tengas grabado. pic.twitter.com/mOfpMo21yF
— David (@Khaan_baral) August 31, 2021
JAJAJAJAJJAJAJAJAJAJAJ, te amo! ????
— ℓαυ ❤ (@Lau_Esth) August 31, 2021
Se queda. pic.twitter.com/USNvzo37Wm
— neymar jr deprê (@neymarjrdepre) August 31, 2021
NOOOOOOOO jajajajaja pic.twitter.com/FvJrkRnNnJ
— Messista (@Lm10Messista) August 31, 2021
Como para olvidarte del dorsal ???????? pic.twitter.com/KZDC3TWPwx
— Jorge (@jorgeneo) August 31, 2021
