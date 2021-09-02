Aborto"¿Afganistán? No, Texas, EEUU": la ley más restrictiva del país contra el aborto provoca una oleada de indignación
Mujeres protestan en la Universidad de Texas contra la nuev aley del aborto en Texas.- BOB DAEMMRICH (DPA/EUROPA PRESS)
Una ley que prohíbe el aborto a partir de las seis semanas de gestación ha entrado en vigor en Texas este miércoles. La ley, la más restrictiva de EEUU, supone que prácticamente se veta abortar en Texas, ya que ni siquiera contempla excepciones en casos de incesto o violación.
El presidente de EEUU, Joe Biden, ha subrayado que la norma "viola flagrantemente el derecho constitucional" y promete que defenderá el derecho al aborto.
En un vídeo, el Gobernador de Texas ha presumido de la medida apelando a argumentos religiosos, hablando de "salvar vidas".
El gobernador de Texas celebra la ley que prohíbe abortar a partir de las 6 semanas de gestación aunque una mujer haya sido violada: "Nuestro creador nos otorgó el derecho a la vida y sin embargo millones de niños pierden ese derecho debido al aborto" pic.twitter.com/SQ8Iu4cwiS
— El HuffPost (@ElHuffPost) September 2, 2021
La medida ha provocado una oleada de indignación en las redes:
La distopía diaria avanza y va normalizando cosas impensables hace poco. https://t.co/BITj6Tgapj
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) September 2, 2021
Ellos tienen a sus talibanes en las instituciones. https://t.co/J142QKzCmx
— Miquel Ramos (@Miquel_R) September 2, 2021
¿Afganistán?. No, Texas, Estados Unidos https://t.co/TpWafG0gdy
— Santiago Rey (@SantiagoRey71) September 2, 2021
Cuando el PP dice que Pablo Casado ya está preparando los primeros consejos de ministros básicamente dibuja una escena en la que su vicepresidente firme algo así, con su equipo detrás. https://t.co/MHPDSfKIJC
— Javier Padilla (@javierpadillab) September 2, 2021
Banda de retrógrados misóginos con escopetas.
— RokiMarziano (@RokiMarziano40) September 2, 2021
Los talibanes están recuperando terreno tan rápido en Afganistán que ya han conquistado Texas. https://t.co/GLNzk05Xh1
— laquintacolumna (@laquintacolumna) September 2, 2021
En EEUU campean el fanatismo religioso, la falta de comprensión del mundo, la ignorancia y la imdiferencia ante sus consecuencias, como ésta. https://t.co/erejcQghoo
— Marcela Ortiz (@MOrtizBui) September 2, 2021
Que secuencia tan macabra.
— explorador celeste (@exploradorcele1) September 2, 2021
Lo dice el mismo estado que cree que puede romper las reglas de dios y mandar a un tipo a la silla eléctrica.
Con dos cojones!! https://t.co/xptL7Dt0zr
— Tyler28 (@Tyler287w) September 2, 2021
Deleznable. Volvemos a las cavernas señoras y señores… ????????♀️ https://t.co/HJ1g18SF6k
— Ɛrikα H℮nασ (@Erii_Henao) September 2, 2021
Viven en la Edad Media
— David (@afreeweasel) September 2, 2021
En Texas ya no se puede abortar después de las 6 semanas. A la práctica, eso significa que han prohibido el aborto. Además, han abierto un buzón en el que cualquiera puede denunciar, de manera anónima, si sospecha que alguien ha abortado o ha ayudado a alguien a abortar.
— Cronopia (@LaCrono__) September 1, 2021
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>