Aborto"¿Afganistán? No, Texas, EEUU": la ley más restrictiva del país contra el aborto provoca una oleada de indignación

Mujeres protestan en la Universidad de Texas contra la nuev aley del aborto en Texas.- BOB DAEMMRICH (DPA/EUROPA PRESS)

Por

Una ley que prohíbe el aborto a partir de las seis semanas de gestación ha entrado en vigor en Texas este miércoles. La ley, la más restrictiva de EEUU, supone que prácticamente se veta abortar en Texas, ya que ni siquiera contempla excepciones en casos de incesto o violación.

El presidente de EEUU, Joe Biden, ha subrayado que la norma "viola flagrantemente el derecho constitucional" y promete que defenderá el derecho al aborto.

En un vídeo, el Gobernador de Texas ha presumido de la medida apelando a argumentos religiosos, hablando de "salvar vidas".

La medida ha provocado una oleada de indignación en las redes:

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas