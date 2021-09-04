‘El Mundo’ habla de la vendimia como una "oportunidad" turística y los tuiteros se mofan: "Dejarte la espalda es ‘cool""
"La llegada de la vendimia, una ocasión ideal para practicar el enoturismo". Con este titular vendían en redes sociales desde El Mundo un artículo sobre la recolección de uvas para la producción de vino, una de las labores agrícolas más duras para los trabajadores campesinos.
La llegada de septiembre supone la llegada de la vendimia, una ocasión ideal para practicar el enoturismo https://t.co/jA3AeTaicH
— EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) September 3, 2021
La publicación ha generado algo de cachondeo en Twiter. Ha sido la conocida cuenta de @Aquel_coche quien ha empezado con la crítica irónica.
La llegada de septiembre supone la llegada de la vendimia, una ocasión ideal para practicar el enoturismo https://t.co/jA3AeTaicH
— EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) September 3, 2021
¿PERO VOSOTRAS HABÉIS VENDIMIAO ALGUNA VEZ? https://t.co/UZOioZqeSq
— LALACHUS2 (@lalachus2) September 3, 2021
Dejarte la espalda vendimiando ahora es cool https://t.co/cvQNJzthVf
— Joeyyy (@EpaminondasGT) September 4, 2021
— aneke????????1????2???? (@anekeselas) September 4, 2021
