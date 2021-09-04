Pablo CasadoQuique Peinado desmonta en una frase la campaña del PP contra el plan de vacunación del Gobierno

El plan de vacunación avanza y mientras España llega al 70% de vacunados, el Partido Popular sigue en su campaña contra el Ejecutivo del PSOE y Unidas Podemos.

Recientemente, el alcalde de Madrid, Jose Luis Martínez Almeida, restó méritos al Gobierno central en lo que al plan de vacunación se refiere y aseguraba que la clave han sido las comunidades.

Las declaraciones fueron interpretadas por Quique Peinado como un cambio de estrategia del PP, que antes decía que el plan de vacunación era errático y, ahora que parece haber funcionado, dice que es que el Gobierno no ha pintado nada en el asunto.

Para ello, además de las declaraciones de Almeida, el presentador tira de hemeroteca y rescata un tuit de Pablo Casado que atacaba la gestión de las vacunas.

El tuit de Peinado, que se ha viralizado, también ha contado con respuestas igual de sorprendidas con el cambio de discurso del PP.

