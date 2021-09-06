twitterEl devastador vídeo viral que muestra de frente los efectos de la droga en EEUU
Un vídeo difundido en redes sociales ha ayudado a desvelar, una vez más, la situación que se vive en Kesington, Philadelphia, lugar en el que residen multitud de personas drogodependientes.
Parece una película de zombies. Drogas en Filadelfia y otras ciudades de EEUU.pic.twitter.com/QJNWW7k4dA
— Alejo Schapire (@aschapire) September 5, 2021
El vídeo publicado en Twitter acumula más de un millón de visualizaciones, aunque el original fue publicado el 30 de agosto del 2021 en Youtube por Kim Gary, que ha subido más vídeos parecidos a su canal.
En el año 2017, la BBC publicó un reportaje sobre la droga en Kesington. "El suelo es un mar de jeringas y agujas usadas y de cucharas quemadas. Los consumidores se reúnen alrededor de una mesa de madera para preparar las jeringas, atarse los torniquetes y golpearse los brazos en busca de venas para pinchar", relataba el periodista. En el mismo reportaje se explica que la droga que más se está consumiendo en la zona es el fentanilo, un tranquilizante que es entre 50 y 100 veces más potente que la heroína y que está provocando muertes en todo Estados Unidos.
Sólo en el año 2016, 668 kilos de fentanilo fueron incautados en Estados Unidos, según otro reportaje de la BBC.
