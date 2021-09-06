twitterLa aplaudida respuesta de la actriz Ana Milán cuando le preguntan "si está sola"

La actriz Ana Milán es uno de los personajes con más seguidores en redes sociales desde que en el confinamiento arrasase con sus vídeos y sus stories de Instagram. Divertida y sincera atrapa a los espectadores con su fuerte personalidad que la lleva a responder de forma clara cuando es necesario.

Precisamente, el pasado miércoles el nombre de la actriz se convirtió en tendencia por una respuesta que dio a un periodista que le preguntó sobre su vida privada. En la conversación, cuando ella respondió que estaba soltera y un reportero le preguntó si se había "dado un tiempo" para decidir si estar sola, Milán fue rotunda. "Bueno, es que a mí me parece que confundir estar soltera con estar sola es un error. Yo puedo estar soltera, pero sola no", contestó con una sonrisa.

Pese a la respuesta el periodista insistió y preguntó a Milán si no le apetecía tener pareja.  "¿Me estás haciendo una proposición?", le respondió, a lo que el periodista le dijo que nunca se sabe. En ese momento, otra periodista le preguntó si estaba abierta a alguna proposición y la actriz zanjó la conversación. "¿Que tú también quieres? Sois más monos… negociad entre vosotros", respondió mientras se marchaba.

La actriz ha compartido el vídeo que ha arrasado en redes sociales.

