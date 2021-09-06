"Un poco triste demostrar así tu ignorancia": Lolita desata la polémica por su postura ante el feminismo
La artista Lola Flores posa en la presentación de la obra de teatro 'Llévame hasta el cielo'. David Oller / Europa Press
Lolita Flores ha sido entrevistada el pasado sábado en La Sexta Noche junto al también actor Luis Mottola por la obra de teatro Llévame hasta el cielo, dirigida y protagonizada por la cantante. Durante la entrevista, el presentador Hilario Pino dirigió una pregunta a Lolita sobre su postura ante el feminismo y si se consideraba feminista. Su contestación ha generado críticas hacia ella en las redes por su desconocimiento sobre el feminismo.
La cantante respondió: "No. Soy un ser humano, soy una mujer, me considero muy mujer. No me gusta la denigración ni a un hombre ni a una mujer". Tal vez, Lolita no entiende el significado del movimiento, que lucha precisamente por la igualdad de la mujer frente al hombre para que ambos consigan los mismos privilegios. Después, sí matizó que las mujeres eran las que más violencia sufrían innegablemente.
Ayer por la noche, Lolita Flores hacía estas desafortunadas declaraciones, fruto de la ignorancia.
El feminismo busca igualdad, en capacidades y derechos, para hombres y mujeres. El feminismo no puede ser una opción, debe ser el camino a seguir para progresar como sociedad. pic.twitter.com/RJazpuUH7G
— El Chico Comenta (@ElChicoComenta) September 5, 2021
También fue preguntada por el #MeToo, un movimiento que la artista no conocía, pero que tras la comprensión de lo que significaba expresó su apoyo y aseguró que los hombres también debían denunciar esas situaciones y los malos tratos. Para concluir su intervención, la cantante dijo: "A mí no me ha pasado. No he gustado tanto a los hombres como para que me metan mano, no levanto pasiones. Está claro que a ellos no les matan como a nosotras, ahí está el porcentaje de lo que hay".
En las redes opinan:
No ha explicado nada. Solo ha demostrado no saber que es el feminismo. Un poco triste demostrar así tu ignorancia #Lolita #lolitaflores #lolaflores #feminismo #Lasextanoche https://t.co/mvMpmyNTCJ
— Rachel (@Reichel_zgz) September 5, 2021
Lolita flores no es feminista, es ignorante.
— Bdeflamingo (@BertaGallardo4) September 5, 2021
#L6ncuentasreames
"-Lolita (Flores), eres feminista?
-No, soy un ser humano y muy mujer, eso si."
????????????????
Claro, que las feministas somos extraterrestres…@laSextaTV
— Cristina (@cgarciatgn) September 4, 2021
Lolita Flores se me ha caído totalmente.
Otra cancelada
— Liyo (@conflictivo_) September 5, 2021
