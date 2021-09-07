La sarcástica respuesta de Arguiñano a por qué Juan Carlos I no regresa a España

"Tendrá buena temperatura allí". Esa es la respuesta del famoso cocinero al comentario que el presentador de La Sexta, Iñaki López, le hizo en la tarde del lunes sobre el regreso del rey emérito, Juan Carlos I. El predecesor de Felipe VI puso rumbo a Emiratos Árabes hace ya más de un año tras abandonar España por diversos escándalos en relación a su patrimonio en el extranjero.

Después de la respuesta, Karlos Arguiñano ha sido preguntado sobre qué piensa él personalmente sobre los representantes políticos, a los que ha criticado por no pensar en equipo.

"Los políticos lo que tienen que hacer es juntarse un poquito más, quererse un poquito más", sostiene el cocinero, al que no le ha gustadoque durante la pandemia, "no hayan arrimado el hombro entre ellos". "Es más, aprovechan para sacudirse", denuncia Arguiñano, que califica todo de "muy triste".

