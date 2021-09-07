Pablo Iglesias cuenta cómo trata con el rey y Margallo se queda estupefacto: "Siempre vas tres pasos por delante"

Este lunes, se estrenaba en la cadena SER El ágora de hora 25, un espacio encuadrado dentro de Hora 25 en el que participarán todos los lunes Pablo Iglesias, Carmen Calvo y Manuel García-Margallo.

El primer programa ha dejado varios momentos, pero sin duda uno de los más comentados ha sido cuando Pablo Iglesias ha sorprendido a la audiencia y los invitados al desvelar que él siempre se tutea con el rey Felipe VI. Iglesias ha contado que cuando le conoció le pregunto si podía tutearle o llamarle de usted. "Me dijo: ‘No no, de tú’. Y desde eso siempre nos tratamos de tú", ha asegurado.

Estas palabras han sorprendido al ex ministro de exteriores José Manuel García-Margallo que confesaba que él siempre le había tratado de usted. "Tú siempre vas tres pasos por delante", le dijo a Pablo Iglesias.

