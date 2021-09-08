twitter"Una epidemia que se extiende por toda España": el hilo que recoge algunas de las últimas agresiones homófobas

Por

Son muchas las agresiones homófobas que se están produciendo en los últimos meses. De hecho, las agresiones hacia personas del colectivo LGTBI no sólo han crecido en número, sino que se han vuelto más violentas e incluso organizadas. Solo en los últimos días se han dado a conocer dos brutales agresiones: una en Madrid en la que ocho encapuchados rajaron a un joven el labio y grabaron con un cuchillo la palabra "maricón" en uno de sus glúteos y otra a un joven de la localidad de Velada (Toledo).

Por ello, activistas, políticos, colectivos y diferentes personalidades han denunciado que tras este incremento de actos violentos está el discurso de odio promulgado por la ultra derecha de Vox. En este contexto, una tuitera ha publicado un hilo en el que recoge algunas de las numerosas agresiones hacia el colectivo LGTBI en los últimos meses para denunciar lo que está ocurriendo.

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas