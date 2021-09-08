Wyoming alerta del nuevo factor agravante que observa en las últimas agresiones homófobas

El Gran Wyoming en su aparición en el programa Más Vale Tarde.

Por Tremending

El Gran Wyoming aparece en el plató de Más Vale Tarde a través de una videollamada para hablar sobre la agresión homófoba sucedida en Madrid. "Esto es un comportamiento social nuevo, absolutamente preocupante", declara.

El presentador de El Intermedio explica que no había visto antes semejante forma de actuar: "A mí lo que me llama la atención es que hay mucha gente que dice que todas estas cosas ocurrían, pero no salían. Yo he cumplido 66 años y no recuerdo tanto esto".

Además, reincide en la diferencia con la actualidad: "Eran actos que a gente ocultaba, un violador era un ser marginal, que lo llevaba completamente oculto". Sin embargo, precisa que ahora las agresiones machistas y homófobas se realizan "con descaro, sin disimulo, en grupo, y para pasarlo bien".