Buenismo BienEl elogio de Quique Peinado a Irene Montero que ha revolucionado Twitter

Por

"Tienes un coño como esta mesa de grande". Esta es la frase que el periodista Quique Peinado le espetó a la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero. Fue en el programa de la Cadena Ser Buenismo Bien, al que la integrante del Gobierno acudió como invitada el pasado martes.

Montero respondió diciendo que "es un piropo muy bonito" y poco después empezaron las reacciones, para todos los gustos, en Twitter.

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas