El comentario racista de una colaboradora de TVE sobre el futbolista Camavinga: "Es más negro que el traje"

Por

"Este tío es más negro que el traje". Es la frase que se filtraba a través de un micrófono abierto el pasado miércoles en el programa Estudio Estadio de Teledeporte cuando se retransmitía la presentación del jugador de fútbol Eduardo Camavinga, que ha fichado recientemente con el Real Madrid.

El comentario racista salió de la boca de la periodista Lorena González, colaboradora habitual del espacio. RTVE ha emitido un comunicado en el que pide disculpas por la desafortunada anotación y ha reconocido que este tipo de apreciaciones "suponen una falta de respeto y son impropias en una televisión pública".

"La Corporación ha abierto un expediente informativo para tomar las acciones oportunas. RTVE pide disculpas al deportista aludido y lamenta y condena profundamente estos comentarios denigrantes", ha señalado el ente en el escrito. También González ha pedido disculpas a través de las redes sociales.

Por supuesto, las reacciones en Twitter no se han hecho esperar.

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas