Rivera ficha a Cantó para su máster de liderazgo político y desata las risas: "Si ponen a Casado de alumno ya tenemos el pack completo"
Este jueves, saltaba la noticia de que Albert Rivera, ex presidente de ciudadanos, ha fichado a Toni cantó para que participe en un curso de posgrado de Liderazgo y Management Político dirigido por él en el centro Universitario Cardenal Cisneros. Entre los profesores también se encuentra Mario Vargas Llosa, Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, Daniel Lacalle y Marcos de Quinto, entre otros.
El fichaje de Toni Cantó ha generado muchísimos chistes y las redes sociales se han llenado de comentarios. "Rivera ha fichado a Cantó para su máster de liderazgo. Si ponen a Casado de alumno, ya tenemos el pack completo", ha dicho una tuitera.
Rivera ha fichado a Cantó para su máster de liderazgo. Si ponen a Casado de alumno, ya tenemos el pack completo.
— silvia ramírez (@silviaramrez1) September 9, 2021
Se ve que Toni Cantó no tiene mucho trabajo en el Chiringuito del español y que a Rivera no le ha ido muy bien como abogado.
Hay que tener estómago para ser alumno de este máster con semejantes "profesores". pic.twitter.com/0gW2ARIi6z
— Diego FS (@DiegoFSRB) September 9, 2021
Albert Rivera ficha a Toni Cantó para un máster de liderazgo político.
RT si has leído el texto anterior sin reírte. pic.twitter.com/qUZqvTqqNY
— Esteban Navarro (@EstebanNavarroS) September 9, 2021
Albert Rivera y Toni Cantó impartirán juntos un máster de liderazgo político. El primero es experto en hundir partidos en alza y el segundo en cambiar de idea y de chaqueta al mejor postor sin escrúpulo alguno. ¿Qué puerta no se puede abrir teniendo ese máster? pic.twitter.com/8SKw7wAGzr
— Eusebi ???? (@eusebi2021) September 9, 2021
Ir a que Albert Rivera y Toni Cantó te den clases de liderazgo político, es como ir a que Abascal te enseñe a trabajar.
— Panik (@Panik81) September 10, 2021
Primeros alumnos de Toni Cantó, en el curso de liderazgo político que impartirá junto a Albert Rivera. pic.twitter.com/jEr0HCCjDH
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) September 9, 2021
