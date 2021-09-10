Rivera ficha a Cantó para su máster de liderazgo político y desata las risas: "Si ponen a Casado de alumno ya tenemos el pack completo"

Por

Este jueves, saltaba la noticia de que Albert Rivera, ex presidente de ciudadanos, ha fichado a Toni cantó para que participe en un curso de posgrado de Liderazgo y Management Político dirigido por él en el centro Universitario Cardenal Cisneros. Entre los profesores también se encuentra Mario Vargas Llosa, Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, Daniel Lacalle y Marcos de Quinto, entre otros.

Te puede interesar: "Telemadrid, el cortijo de Ayuso, y cada día, la tele de menos gente": indignación por lo que ha hecho Telemadrid con Ayuso

El fichaje de Toni Cantó ha generado muchísimos chistes y las redes sociales se han llenado de comentarios. "Rivera ha fichado a Cantó para su máster de liderazgo. Si ponen a Casado de alumno, ya tenemos el pack completo", ha dicho una tuitera.

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas