"Telemadrid, el cortijo de Ayuso, y cada día, la tele de menos gente": indignación por lo que ha hecho Telemadrid con Ayuso

Este jueves, la presidenta de la comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha publicado un tuit con una imagen en la que aparece con los rectores de las universidades públicas. "Las universidades madrileñas vacunarán a sus estudiantes en los campus a partir de la semana que viene. Hoy, con todos los rectores de las universidades públicas avanzando en la estrategia sanitaria de Madrid", ha escrito junto a la instantánea.

Entre los RTs que ha tenido la publicación de la presidenta madrileña, uno ha llamado la atención a Hugo Martínez Abarca, diputado por Más Madrid. Concretamente, el de la televisión pública madrileña, Telemadrid, que ha difundido el mensaje de Ayuso a través de su cuenta de Twitter. Esto se produce después de que la presidenta madrileña impulsara un cambio en la cúpula de la cadena para renovar a todos sus directivos.

"Os podríais cortar un poco": ha dicho el político.

Tras la publicación de Martínez Abarca, la red social se ha llenado de críticas.

Esta no es la única vez que Isabel Díaz Ayuso levanta polémica por sus decisiones sobre Telemadrid. Este mismo año, la presidenta madrileña externalizó la emisión de los actos del 2 de mayo en Telemadrid para controlarla a través de una productora privada.

