"Telemadrid, el cortijo de Ayuso, y cada día, la tele de menos gente": indignación por lo que ha hecho Telemadrid con Ayuso
Este jueves, la presidenta de la comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha publicado un tuit con una imagen en la que aparece con los rectores de las universidades públicas. "Las universidades madrileñas vacunarán a sus estudiantes en los campus a partir de la semana que viene. Hoy, con todos los rectores de las universidades públicas avanzando en la estrategia sanitaria de Madrid", ha escrito junto a la instantánea.
Entre los RTs que ha tenido la publicación de la presidenta madrileña, uno ha llamado la atención a Hugo Martínez Abarca, diputado por Más Madrid. Concretamente, el de la televisión pública madrileña, Telemadrid, que ha difundido el mensaje de Ayuso a través de su cuenta de Twitter. Esto se produce después de que la presidenta madrileña impulsara un cambio en la cúpula de la cadena para renovar a todos sus directivos.
"Os podríais cortar un poco": ha dicho el político.
Os podríais cortar un poco, @telemadrid pic.twitter.com/ge07LTkgAi
— Hugo Martínez Abarca???? ???????????? (@hugomabarca) September 9, 2021
Tras la publicación de Martínez Abarca, la red social se ha llenado de críticas.
¿Alguien se imagina a TVE retwitteando a Pedro Sánchez o Yolanda Díaz?
Telemadrid, el cortijo de Ayuso, y cada día, la tele de menos gente. pic.twitter.com/aL5pTl690G
— Víctor Valdés Camacho ???? (@vdvaldesc) September 9, 2021
Telemadrid dando rtweet a Isabel Díaz Ayuso ???? pic.twitter.com/O6qaFq3SJy
— Moncloa.Cs (@cs_moncloa) September 9, 2021
Pues parece que el CM de @telemadrid es muy fan, fan , fan de #DiazAyuso… esto entrará en los ejemplos de la falta de ética periodística. Sin duda. Enhorabuena al administrador provisional. pic.twitter.com/c0X9pGMPHc
— Pilar Sánchez Acera (@psacera) September 9, 2021
Tele Madrid haciendo RT a Ayuso!
Qué sorpresa! pic.twitter.com/6xKtrYtuFD
— SurfGreenBird???? (@SurfGreenBird) September 9, 2021
Para esto ha reformado deprisa y corriendo la Ley de Telemadrid.
Ha convertido la radio televisión pública madrileña en un aparato de marketing personal.
Lamentable. pic.twitter.com/945o3ncxw2
— Alejandra Jacinto (@AleJacintoUrang) September 9, 2021
Esta no es la única vez que Isabel Díaz Ayuso levanta polémica por sus decisiones sobre Telemadrid. Este mismo año, la presidenta madrileña externalizó la emisión de los actos del 2 de mayo en Telemadrid para controlarla a través de una productora privada.
