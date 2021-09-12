Las "presiones de Moncloa" y la "cobardía" de Antena 3: los tuiteros recuerdan el despido y la muerte de Ricardo Ortega

Por

Los 20 años del 11 de septiembre de 2001, día en el que se desplomaron las Torres Gemelas después de que dos aviones se estrellaran contra ellas, han traído para el recuerdo la narración de Matías Prats, que relató en vivo el atentado de Nueva York.

Prats desde el estudio de televisión en Madrid mantenía conversaciones con el corresponsal de EEUU de Antena 3, Ricardo Ortega, que compartió muchos minutos de pantalla junto al presentador del telediario.

Ortega murió asesinado en Haití a los pocos años, donde trabajaba después de ser despedido de Antena 3. Algunos compañeros de profesión quisieron recordar que su despido de la cadena se debió a lo duro que fue con el gobierno de George W. Bush cuando intentaba convencer al mundo de que había que invadir Irak. El tiempo demostró que Bush no tenía argumentos para justificar la guerra de Irak, de la que España fue escudero.

Más de Tremending