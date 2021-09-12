"¿Sí? No lo habíamos notado": el aplaudido tuit sobre el número dos de Ayuso que retrata las relaciones del PP con la Justicia

En una entrevista en el diario La Razón, el portavoz de Justicia del PP y número dos de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Enrique López, ha asegurado que el PP tiene apoyo mayoritario en la carrera judicial.

La periodista Rosa María Artal se hacía eco de estas palabras con mucha ironía y escribía al respecto: "¿Sí? No lo habíamos notado. A ver si va a ser ése el problema?".

La independencia judicial es siempre un debate sonado en España, cuestión que se hace evidente en la congelada renovación del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ).

Los tuiteros han acogido con mucho enfado las palabras de López, mientras que Artal ha sido muy aplaudida.

