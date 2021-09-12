"¿Sí? No lo habíamos notado": el aplaudido tuit sobre el número dos de Ayuso que retrata las relaciones del PP con la Justicia
En una entrevista en el diario La Razón, el portavoz de Justicia del PP y número dos de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Enrique López, ha asegurado que el PP tiene apoyo mayoritario en la carrera judicial.
La periodista Rosa María Artal se hacía eco de estas palabras con mucha ironía y escribía al respecto: "¿Sí? No lo habíamos notado. A ver si va a ser ése el problema?".
La independencia judicial es siempre un debate sonado en España, cuestión que se hace evidente en la congelada renovación del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ).
Sí? No lo habíamos notado. A ver si va a ser ése el problema. pic.twitter.com/9V61ZWKUE9
— Rosa María Artal (@rosamariaartal) September 12, 2021
Los tuiteros han acogido con mucho enfado las palabras de López, mientras que Artal ha sido muy aplaudida.
Menuda Novedad https://t.co/7XEUnmu526
— Jaime1996 (@jaime16271229) September 12, 2021
Esta en lo cierto el portavoz de justicia de la organización mafiosa formada para delinquir como es el PP….???????????? https://t.co/SxAoydrQkV
— J.L HUELGA RUMOROSO. (@joseluishuelga) September 12, 2021
Eso los ciudadan@s ya lo sabemos, sino porque todavía no están imputados y en la cárcel muchos del PP por corrupción y fraude, por los amiguitos y sus favores. https://t.co/sdVf0LCE6g
— rosario perez (@pecasamigo) September 12, 2021
