"La vacuna matata": la transformación de un cartel negacionista que arrasa en redes

Por

Aunque la quinta ola del coronavirus sigue un día más a la baja gracias al buen ritmo de vacunación que hay en todo el país, todavía aparecen negacionistas de la vacuna y en España se suelen producir manifestaciones con pocas personas en las que los asistentes aseguran que la vacuna mata.

En este contexto, un usuario se ha encontrado un cartel pegado en una pared con este mensaje: "La vacuna mata". El usuario ha querido transformar el mensaje de forma original y ha hecho alusión al estribillo de la canción más famosa de la película El Rey León con esta modificación: "la vacuna matata vive y sé feliz", ha escrito en el cartel.

Está transformación ha triunfado en redes sociales.

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas