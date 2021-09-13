"La vacuna matata": la transformación de un cartel negacionista que arrasa en redes
Aunque la quinta ola del coronavirus sigue un día más a la baja gracias al buen ritmo de vacunación que hay en todo el país, todavía aparecen negacionistas de la vacuna y en España se suelen producir manifestaciones con pocas personas en las que los asistentes aseguran que la vacuna mata.
En este contexto, un usuario se ha encontrado un cartel pegado en una pared con este mensaje: "La vacuna mata". El usuario ha querido transformar el mensaje de forma original y ha hecho alusión al estribillo de la canción más famosa de la película El Rey León con esta modificación: "la vacuna matata vive y sé feliz", ha escrito en el cartel.
???? pic.twitter.com/C0McydXEbm
— J. (@jadehoz) September 10, 2021
Está transformación ha triunfado en redes sociales.
— Nicolas (@nicodeseny) September 11, 2021
Nada que temer… ???? pic.twitter.com/r87msD2zCD
— Leonardo Guzman Carlos (@leo_guzmanc) September 12, 2021
Pues me llevo un rato riendo, así como te lo cuento.
— Rubén Frías ❤????????????️???? (@rubenfriasactor) September 11, 2021
????????????????????????????
— La Tia Paloma ???? (@LaTiaPaloma) September 10, 2021
