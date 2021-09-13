Rescatan un tuit de Ayuso del año 2016 en el que contestaba con esta rotundidad a una dirigente de Vox

Este sábado, el diputado de Más Madrid en la asamblea Hugo Martínez Abarca ha rescatado una respuesta que Isabel Díaz Ayuso dio en 2016 a una dirigente de Vox. La que ahora es presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid se preguntaba los motivos por los que era necesaria una ley contra la LGTBIfobia y contra la discriminación por razón de orientación e identidad sexual. En el tuit, adjuntaba un pantallazo de la propia ley en la que se específica que la Constitución Española recoge la participación de todos los ciudadanos en la vida política económica cultural y social, al tiempo que obliga a los poderes públicos a facilitar la participación y a promover las condiciones para que la libertad e igualdad del individuo y de los grupos sociales en los que se integra sean reales y efectivas.

A este tuit respondió la que ahora es diputada de Vox en el Congreso, Clara Toscano." Entonces por qué esa ley?", preguntó.

A lo que Ayuso respondió con rotundidad: "Porque hay discriminación, porque hay gente que no puede vivir en plenitud ni en libertad a causa de prejuicios ajenos".

Martínez Abarca ha recogido este momento y lo ha publicado en su cuenta de Twitter, superando los 2000 likes. "Cuando Ayuso era decente", ha escrito junto al pantallazo.

