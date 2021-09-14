Twitter"¡Me van a robar la bici!": el vídeo que se ha viralizado en Twitter y no es para menos

La vida está llena de casualidades curiosas. Una de esas casualidades ocurrió el pasado 9 de septiembre durante el informativo de À Punt, la televisión autonómica valenciana. Es esa clase de situaciones que es mejor ver que explicar. Tanto es así, que lo ocurrido se ha vuelto viral. Por comentarlo brevemente: la cadena informaba de las quejas de los vecinos del barrio valenciano de Orriols por el aumento de los hurtos y los robos en sus calles y entrevistaba a una vecina cuando ocurrió esto:

Poco más se puede comentar. Casi todos lo han comentado los tuiteros.

