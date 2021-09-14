Twitter"¡Me van a robar la bici!": el vídeo que se ha viralizado en Twitter y no es para menos
La vida está llena de casualidades curiosas. Una de esas casualidades ocurrió el pasado 9 de septiembre durante el informativo de À Punt, la televisión autonómica valenciana. Es esa clase de situaciones que es mejor ver que explicar. Tanto es así, que lo ocurrido se ha vuelto viral. Por comentarlo brevemente: la cadena informaba de las quejas de los vecinos del barrio valenciano de Orriols por el aumento de los hurtos y los robos en sus calles y entrevistaba a una vecina cuando ocurrió esto:
"Com és el teu barri? És tranquil?"
El barri:
???? @apuntnoticies (09/09/2021) pic.twitter.com/ex1eg1KE5r
— Apala 9 (@apala9tv) September 12, 2021
Poco más se puede comentar. Casi todos lo han comentado los tuiteros.
pero el cámara por qué no aprovechó para grabar al presunto ladron? anda q….
— guapito de nuca (@nacheteok) September 13, 2021
Sort que l'entrevista era en aquest sentit, si és posen al revés… Adéu bicicleta ???? @etfelicitofill
— Bocabadat (@bocabadat) September 13, 2021
Pero a quien se le ocurre dejar la bici ahí y sin atar….????????♂️
— GolDeLemar (@GolDeLemar_) September 13, 2021
Que bueno, eso sí es un reportaje al directo .
— caridad Yglesias (@CaridadYglesias) September 14, 2021
