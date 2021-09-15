El líder de la extrema derecha alemana queda en ridículo tras la pregunta de un niño

El líder de Alternativa para Alemania en la entrevista con niños para el canal ZDF

Alexander es un niño que junto a otros pocos han podido entrevistar a varios políticos de cara a las elecciones alemanas el 26 de septiembre. Lo que no esperaba el estudiante es que su inocente pregunta fuera a dejar tan mal al líder del partido ultraderechista Alternativa para Alemania, Tino Chrupalla.

Durante la entrevista, Alexander le preguntó al político: "Quieres reintroducir más elementos culturales alemanes en las escuelas. ¿Qué significa eso realmente?". La respuesta de Chrupalla fue sencilla: "Queremos que se enseñen de nuevo más canciones populares y poemas alemanes; que rindamos tributo a nuestros poetas y a los pensadores alemanes en las escuelas". El niño entonces aseguró que ya estudiaban y memorizaban ese contenido, y le preguntó al político: "¿Cuál es tu poema alemán favorito?".

Esa cuestión sorprendió a Chrupalla que solo pudo contestar con un "mi poema favorito es…. Uhhmm", para después añadir: "Lo tendría que pensar primero. No se me ocurre ninguno ahora mismo".

En las redes el vídeo ha dinamitado y muchos usuarios se han hecho eco de esto, por ejemplo, la periodista Nicole Diekmann del canal ZDF en el que se emitía la entrevista: "Tino Chrupalla, líder del partido AfD, exige en una entrevista que se vuelva a enseñar más poesía alemana. Después le preguntan sobre su poema alemán favorito. La respuesta de Chrupalla vale la pena, haced clic en el video. Y el entrevistador también es notable"

