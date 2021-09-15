Twitter"El tránsfuga boomerang": el posible regreso de Ángel Garrido al PP como afiliado desata los comentarios
En el Olimpo de los políticos que cambian de chaqueta hay verdaderos mitos como Toni Cantó o Juan Carlos Girauta. Ahora aquí, luego allí, y si dije digo, digo Diego. Ahora parece que podría haber un nuevo competidor de alto nivel: Ángel Garrido.
Según ha publicado este miércoles El Mundo, el expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Garrido, podía volver como afiliado al Partido Popular. En concreto, este diario asegura que "El PP contempla la readmisión de Ángel Garrido como militante tras su marcha a Ciudadanos hace dos años". Según la publicación, en el entorno del ex presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid señalan que, aunque se afiliara de nuevo, no tiene "intención de volver a la política activa".
En la Oficina del Español aún hay sitio… https://t.co/tNkggGXi1m
— Pipo BB8 | Libre (@PipoBB8) September 15, 2021
Los chistes y comentarios ante este posible movimiento no han cesado en las últimas horas:
Lolazo ????????????????????
El tránsfuga boomerang. https://t.co/Zrdj0EkFGT
— Tai ® ???? (@josemanuelb2) September 15, 2021
Es el Griezmann del PP.
Sigan. https://t.co/uHcgq3xu18
— Noe (@todomuycansao) September 15, 2021
Duras imágenes de Ángel Garrido negociando su reingreso en el PP. pic.twitter.com/Lh6S3WZnBy
— Ana Belén González ???? (@Anabelenglez) September 15, 2021
Debe de tener acciones en una chaquetería o algo. https://t.co/YLtMes1Vwz
— Alberto Loranca (@loranquismo) September 15, 2021
Las puertas giratorias. https://t.co/Lyge8UwQ6e
— Lara Hermoso (@lhermoso_) September 15, 2021
JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAAJAJAJAJA https://t.co/puFcsTSo7t
— Dani Carpio (@Dani_CarpioM) September 15, 2021
Unas elecciones locas las tiene cualquiera. https://t.co/VxzrMZitiW
— Álvaro Lario (@AlvaroLario) September 15, 2021
Ni en las mejores épocas de Berlanga. https://t.co/MAczThxDgF
— Paula (@paularguez) September 15, 2021
Ángel Garrido será el nuevo Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/yvF5J8rcip
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) September 15, 2021
Ángel Garrido también se abrió cuenta en Mastodon.
— David García-Asenjo (@dgllana) September 15, 2021
"En Madrid no te encuentras a tus 'ex'".
(Salvo que tus "ex" sean Angel Garrido y el PP) ???? https://t.co/Sf7NLbDgue
— Enrℹque Ramos (@eramosvi) September 15, 2021
Casado recibiendo a Ángel Garrido en su nuevo puesto de trabajo pic.twitter.com/NhyXZHTVlt
— Jorge Martínez (@Jorge_Mtnez) September 15, 2021
