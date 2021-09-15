En el Olimpo de los políticos que cambian de chaqueta hay verdaderos mitos como Toni Cantó o Juan Carlos Girauta. Ahora aquí, luego allí, y si dije digo, digo Diego. Ahora parece que podría haber un nuevo competidor de alto nivel: Ángel Garrido.

Según ha publicado este miércoles El Mundo, el expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Garrido, podía volver como afiliado al Partido Popular. En concreto, este diario asegura que "El PP contempla la readmisión de Ángel Garrido como militante tras su marcha a Ciudadanos hace dos años". Según la publicación, en el entorno del ex presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid señalan que, aunque se afiliara de nuevo, no tiene "intención de volver a la política activa".

Los chistes y comentarios ante este posible movimiento no han cesado en las últimas horas:

