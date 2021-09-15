TwitterLos memes más descacharrantes con una curiosa foto del humorista Agustín Jiménez

Qué malo (o qué bueno) es conocer a los tuiteros. Pocas cosas les gusta más que una foto jugosa. Normalmente son los políticos los que de forma involuntaria les regalan material pero, claro, no son los únicos. El mundo del deporte, el de la televisión, el de la música o un simple oso, han conseguido despertar su genialidad.

Alguien que les conoce bien, porque es uno de ellos, es el humorista Agustín Jiménez. Este miércoles parece que se propuso espolear su ingenio y vaya que lo consiguió:

La curiosa foto publicada por Jimenez se convirtió en meme al instante. Estos son algunos de los mejores:

