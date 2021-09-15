TwitterLos memes más descacharrantes con una curiosa foto del humorista Agustín Jiménez
Qué malo (o qué bueno) es conocer a los tuiteros. Pocas cosas les gusta más que una foto jugosa. Normalmente son los políticos los que de forma involuntaria les regalan material pero, claro, no son los únicos. El mundo del deporte, el de la televisión, el de la música o un simple oso, han conseguido despertar su genialidad.
Alguien que les conoce bien, porque es uno de ellos, es el humorista Agustín Jiménez. Este miércoles parece que se propuso espolear su ingenio y vaya que lo consiguió:
Puede un hombre de 50 años vesti… Bah…de nuevo es igual…
(Todo vuestro pal meme loco. Se hará RT a las mejores) pic.twitter.com/s2SP12g4FJ
— ZƎNƎ̗WIſ NÍ⊥S∩⅁∀ (@AGUSTIJIMENEZ) September 14, 2021
La curiosa foto publicada por Jimenez se convirtió en meme al instante. Estos son algunos de los mejores:
– Ayuso homicidios
+ Jiménez pescador… pic.twitter.com/sIdn06DCHu
— ???????????????????? ™ (@Siempre_Tommy) September 14, 2021
Ahora mejor pic.twitter.com/e8o5x6lvnH
— Papandurrias (@papandurrias) September 14, 2021
Ya sabemos quién mató a Chanquete pic.twitter.com/DKOkubiLpT
— SpainFlix (@Toquiski1) September 14, 2021
— Braulio (@Brantifasco) September 14, 2021
Sé lo que hicisteis el último verano pic.twitter.com/El9RbGcizw
— Larry Walters (@LarryWalters_) September 14, 2021
Agustitanic pic.twitter.com/AV4TaqZoN6
— Cochifrito (@JavierGraciaM) September 14, 2021
— Sr Chinaski (@SrChinaski1) September 14, 2021
Ninio, no me queda pescado, solo masibon. pic.twitter.com/0R0fXgVLQv
— Nadim (@NadimRevuelta) September 14, 2021
— Señor Malhumor (@SenorMalhumor) September 14, 2021
— Verónica Macías Puerto (@macias_puerto) September 14, 2021
V@AGUSTIJIMENEZ pic.twitter.com/jukGkVWdkN
— Photoshop Master (@scientist_pi) (@scientist_pi) September 14, 2021
— Jesus P.M. (@JesusJPM) September 14, 2021
Hoy en "Parecidos más que razonables":@AGUSTIJIMENEZ y Paddington. pic.twitter.com/LN4JGPPEP4
— Superlópez ???? (@Superlopezxxl) September 14, 2021
— Zalatoy (@zalatoy) September 14, 2021
¿Quieres venir a jugar con nosotros? Aquí abajo flotarás… pic.twitter.com/B759pAJliI
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) September 14, 2021
¡Quitaaaaaaa! pic.twitter.com/l2PjwqQ1SR
— Doña Croteta???? (@Bertazomentira) September 14, 2021
Horas más tarde… ???????? pic.twitter.com/JZbz1ZxFya
— MISIMAGS (@MISIMAGS) September 14, 2021
Puede. pic.twitter.com/BorZdXbom5
— P⃛H⃛O⃛T⃛O⃛C⃛H⃛O⃛P⃛E⃛A⃛N⃛D⃛O⃛???????? (@photochopeando) September 14, 2021
— Agustín (@OKyriosSinope) September 14, 2021
— ????ℝ???????????? (@intularapla) September 14, 2021
