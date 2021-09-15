Factura de la luz"Teo vuelve a salir calentito": nuevo repaso de Yolanda Díaz al PP, ahora a cuenta de las eléctricas

Nuevo debate entre Teodoro García Egea y Yolanda Díaz en el Congreso de los Diputados y, nuevamente, el del PP vuelve a salir trasquilado. Suma y sigue…

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno ha vuelto a ser uno de los temas más comentados del día en Twitter tras su intervención de este miércoles, esta vez a cuenta de las eléctricas.

Dirigiéndose secretario general del PP, y con un aluvión de datos, Díaz ha defendido las medidas aprobadas por el Gobierno este martes y ha recordado de dónde viene el problema con el mercado energético. Pero lo mejor es verlo.

En las redes, tras escucharlo, los tuiteros han sido claros:

