Factura de la luz"Teo vuelve a salir calentito": nuevo repaso de Yolanda Díaz al PP, ahora a cuenta de las eléctricas
Nuevo debate entre Teodoro García Egea y Yolanda Díaz en el Congreso de los Diputados y, nuevamente, el del PP vuelve a salir trasquilado. Suma y sigue…
Relacionada: "Yolanda pone en su sitio a Teo, no importa cuándo leas esto": las intervenciones más aplaudidas de Yolanda Díaz en el Congreso
La vicepresidenta del Gobierno ha vuelto a ser uno de los temas más comentados del día en Twitter tras su intervención de este miércoles, esta vez a cuenta de las eléctricas.
Dirigiéndose secretario general del PP, y con un aluvión de datos, Díaz ha defendido las medidas aprobadas por el Gobierno este martes y ha recordado de dónde viene el problema con el mercado energético. Pero lo mejor es verlo.
‼️Aquí nos explica @Yolanda_Diaz_ alto y claro por qué ha subido la factura de la luz.
La privatización de ENDESA sirvió para enriquecer los bolsillos de los amigos del PP y para empobrecer a los españoles con unos precios eléctricos que siguen disparados. ???? pic.twitter.com/Lc8qEIaAYi
— ????Joan Mena (@joanmena) September 15, 2021
En las redes, tras escucharlo, los tuiteros han sido claros:
Teo García Egea preguntando a Yolanda Díaz en el Congreso. pic.twitter.com/NjYCsAGgrH
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) September 15, 2021
Pues nada, otra vez mesa reservada para comer hoy Teo después de haberse enfrentado a Yolanda Díaz en el congreso. pic.twitter.com/0x4PuRoFk1
— El Padre de Brian (@ElPadreDeBrian) September 15, 2021
Teo vuelve a salir calentito.
Esto se está convirtiendo en una tradición, @Yolanda_Diaz_, y las tradiciones hay que cuidarlas. ???? https://t.co/IrgTEViM1E
— Pipo BB8 | Libre (@PipoBB8) September 15, 2021
Los repasos que le mete @Yolanda_Diaz_ a García Egea son antológicos.
Ya me da hasta penilla el pobre hombre. ????pic.twitter.com/D8oKML1aiX
— Protestona ۞ (@protestona1) September 15, 2021
Yolanda Díaz dándole sopas con hondas a García Egea. Da igual cuando leas esto
— Ache (@soyneonormal) September 15, 2021
El zasca de Yolanda a Teo de todos los días https://t.co/43AmZQcnCK
— Gúndula, PORNOMARXISTA A TIEMPO COMPLETO ❤️???????????? (@vonlichtenkraut) September 15, 2021
Menos mal que alguien lo dice, porque joder… Y ese alguien tenía que ser, como no, Yolanda Díaz. Bravo, coño! https://t.co/QORdJaf4fp
— Cricri (@buttercri) September 15, 2021
Ni un día sin que Teodoro García Egea reciba un ZASCA del tamaño del Peñón de Gibraltar. https://t.co/zRz9p31VLX
— Pelícano manchú ????☠️ ???????? (@Mortimer_Fu) September 15, 2021
