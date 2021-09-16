El presidente del Senado pide "rebajar el tono de la confrontación" y poco después se enzarzan una senadora de Vox y un senador de Compromís
El nuevo presidente del Senado, Ander Gil, expresó a los senadores en el primer pleno del curso político, celebrado el pasado martes, su voluntad de rebajar "entre todos el tono de la confrontación y la polarización política" para que "la moderación, las buenas maneras y la empatía sean la norma y no la excepción" en el hemiciclo.
En su intervención al inicio del pleno, el primero tras asumir el cargo, Gil instó a "abrir un nuevo tiempo en el debate político" dentro del "marco del diálogo, pero también del respeto al adversario y a sus ideas".
Unas palabras cargadas de buenas intenciones, pero, como ocurre casi siempre, la realidad va por otros derroteros. Vean lo que ocurrió poco después de esas palabras de Ander Gil entre la senadora de Vox, Yolanda Merelo y el senador Carles Mulet, representante de Compromís. Dentro vídeo.
¿Por qué discutían la senadora de Vox y el de Compromís? Era por algo relacionado con los migrantes, pero, con sinceridad, después de la palabras de Ander Gil, eso es lo de menos.
