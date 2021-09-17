El alegato de Bob Pop sobre el caso del joven de Malasaña: "Si tengo que elegir entre ser ingenuo o cínico, prefiero lo primero"
Cuenta Bob Pop que no se arrepiente. Reconoce haber estado algo "tocado" tras conocer el caso del joven de Malasaña. El guionista y asiduo colaborador televisivo inauguró su sección en la nueva etapa de El Objetivo, programa que comanda Ana Pastor, con una airado discurso contra quienes han cargado contra la víctima y se han servido del caso para señalar a todo un colectivo.
"No me arrepiento de haber creído a la víctima", ha dicho el colaborador. Una decisión que, según Bob, es preferible a la de haberse mostrado algo más cauto, con reservas. "Si tengo que elegir entre ser ingenuo o cínico, prefiero lo primero", ha querido remarcar. De esta forma Bob Pop ha evidenciado su apoyo a un colectivo que ha tenido que enfrentar comentarios LGTBIfóbicos desde que se conociera el caso de Malasaña.
Bob Pop ha expresado sus ideas sobre el caso de la falsa agresión homófoba de ocho encapuchados en Malasaña en @ObjetivoLaSexta: "No me arrepiento de haber creído a la víctima", asegura. #VuelveElObjetivo https://t.co/CCeTKD0rbn
— laSexta (@laSextaTV) September 15, 2021
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>