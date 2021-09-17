El alegato de Bob Pop sobre el caso del joven de Malasaña: "Si tengo que elegir entre ser ingenuo o cínico, prefiero lo primero"

Cuenta Bob Pop que no se arrepiente. Reconoce haber estado algo "tocado" tras conocer el caso del joven de Malasaña. El guionista y asiduo colaborador televisivo inauguró su sección en la nueva etapa de El Objetivo, programa que comanda Ana Pastor, con una airado discurso contra quienes han cargado contra la víctima y se han servido del caso para señalar a todo un colectivo.

"No me arrepiento de haber creído a la víctima", ha dicho el colaborador. Una decisión que, según Bob, es preferible a la de haberse mostrado algo más cauto, con reservas. "Si tengo que elegir entre ser ingenuo o cínico, prefiero lo primero", ha querido remarcar. De esta forma Bob Pop ha evidenciado su apoyo a un colectivo que ha tenido que enfrentar comentarios LGTBIfóbicos desde que se conociera el caso de Malasaña.

