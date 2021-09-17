El implacable editorial de Ángels Barceló ante las salidas de tono de Ayuso: "Ni siquiera serían bien vistas en la barra de un bar"

Ayuso se echó al monte. En su última comparecencia en la Asamblea resultó más desafiante, si cabe, que nunca. Sus polémicas declaraciones en las que negaba la homofobia en la Comunidad de Madrid que podrían rivalizar con las de la ultraderecha. Pero no se quedó ahí. Ayuso también hizo comentarios despectivos con respecto a la indumentaria de Mónica García, líder de la oposición. Unas apreciaciones de las que se ha hecho eco la periodista Ángels Barceló y que ha tenido a bien criticar con vehemencia en el programa Hoy por hoy, que emite la SER.

Los tuiteros no han tardado en reaccionar al duro análisis de la periodista.

