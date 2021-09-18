El aplaudido discurso de un diputado de Más Madrid que desmonta al PP y su 'pinkwashing' con el colectivo LGTBI
Eduardo Rubiño, diputado en la Comunidad de Madrid por Más Madrid, se convirtió esta semana en el azote de la derecha después de una intervención en la Asamblea de la capital, donde respondió a Isabel Díaz Ayuso y a su propuesta de dejar de "colectivizar" a las personas del ámbito LGTBI.
"En campaña pulserita LGTBI y después se abstienen en equiparar derechos en toda la UE para el reconocimiento de las parejas homosexuales", empieza contundente Rubiño.
"Ojalá un día no haga faltarse juntarse, ni organizarse, ni tener colectivos para defendernos en común", asegura el político en una intervención donde acusa al PP de no legislar lo que aparenta ser, ya que no ha dudado en apoyar al Gobierno húngaro de Viktor Orbán, que ha promovido políticas tildadas de homófobas.
"Quienes nos colectivizan son precisamente quienes, durante años, se han opuesto a que tengamos los mismos derechos que cualquiera: a casarse, a adoptar, a caminar tranquilo por la calle, a poder dar un beso a su pareja", asegura Rubiño en una intervención que ha sido muy aplaudida.
Mi respuesta de hoy a Ayuso sobre que "colectivizamos" a las personas LGTBI y la hipocresía del PP ????️???? pic.twitter.com/XUCtRM5yFa
— Eduardo Rubiño ????️???? (@EduardoFRub) September 16, 2021
Las respuestas, que han sido miles, se han puesto del lado del diputado de Más Madrid.
Callando boquitas ❤️ https://t.co/uSMf7rUQEH
— Jose Fernandez (@josefernanzz) September 17, 2021
Los nuevos liberales que recortan libertades. https://t.co/7n5xcaDmcf
— El Astornauta (@martinsilva13) September 17, 2021
Gracias @EduardoFRub por sacar la cara, por darles con hechos y verdades, por dejarles en evidencia ante las mentiras y bulo.
Si Ayuso se junta con Nazisterio para mejorar la ley LGTBI a mi no m da miedo pero sufro terror por les niñes LGTBI https://t.co/8zhsa1BLou
— KillerQueen (@iamthekillerq) September 17, 2021
Brutal de principio a fin, pero necesitaba especialmente escuchar a alguien decir lo que dice a partir del minuto 2'40''. ¡Gracias, Eduardo! ???????????? https://t.co/AY7QYImOdD
— Victorian Spirit (@SpiritVictorian) September 17, 2021
