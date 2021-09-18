Javier Ruiz se despide de Cuatro por todo lo alto zanjando el debate sobre la subida del SMI: "Cuatro euros, esta es la verdadera carga"

"Esta es la carga extra: 4 euros (…) Esta es la verdadera carga". Así de contundente se mostraba el periodista Javier Ruiz en su última intervención en Cuatro antes de afrontar su nuevo reto profesional, que le llevará a presentar un programa de debates en TVE.

El periodista compara la subida del Salario Mínimo Interprofesional con la subida de los gastos de un hogar, como la lista de la compra, el precio de la luz o la gasolina. El resultado muestra que el aumento del sueldo es irrisorio respecto al aumento del nivel de vida.

"Si estamos protestando porque a los trabajadores se les sube un 1,7% el salario me hubiera gustado escuchar la protesta porque a las eléctricas se les sube un 39,5% la retribución", zanja Ruiz durante su intervención.

