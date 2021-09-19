Las impresionantes imágenes de la erupción volcánica en La Palma

Por

Después de los seísmos que se han ido produciendo a lo largo de la semana en La Palma, la Cumbre Vieja, en la zona de Las Manchas, ha entrado en erupción. Y es que es allí, en la Cumbre Vieja, donde se han producido las tres últimas erupciones registradas en Canarias, la más reciente, en 1971. Las imágenes de la erupción son impresionantes:

 

Más de Tremending