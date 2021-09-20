Antonio Resines, sobre la Oficina del Español de Toni Cantó: "Es una chorrada, una demencia como una catedral"

Por

"Es una chorrada, una demencia como una catedral". Son las palabras que el actor Antonio Resines le dedicó el pasado sábado a la Oficina del Español de Toni Cantó. Resines fue preguntado en La Sexta Noche sobre qué opinión le merecía el nuevo cargo del político que se pasó de Cs al PP antes de las pasadas elecciones madrileñas.

Relacionada: "El chiringuito, el chiringuiiiiito…": cachondeo en las redes con la "Oficina del Español" de Madrid con Toni Cantó al frente

Aunque en un primer momento el actor trató de evadir la pregunta, terminó valorando que le parecía la Oficina del Español. "No veo la comparación entre la RAE, el Instituto Cervantes y Toni Cantó", finalizó con ironía Resines.

Tras las palabras de Resines, algunos tuiteros han aprovechado para darle la razón al actor.

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas