El momento captado por una tuitera en Lavapiés que invita a la esperanza tras la marcha nazi en Chueca
Tras la marcha de grupos de extrema derecha e ideología nazi que desfilaron por el madrileño barrio de Chueca este sábado lanzando cantos homófobos, una tuitera ha querido compartir un vídeo que muestra todo lo contrario en otro barrio de Madrid.
"Si seguís horrorizados por lo que pasó ayer en Chueca os comparto este vídeo que acaba de pasar ahora mismo en Lavapiés", ha escrito la tuitera. En la escena se puede ver cómo aparece una mujer dando dinero a un chico que parece que va en una batucada y, tras ello, ambos se funden en un largo e intenso abrazo.
Si seguís horrorizad@s por lo que pasó ayer en Chueca os comparto este video que acaba de pasar ahora mismo en Lavapiés. pic.twitter.com/mU6WDvOpFp
— Isabel de Ocampo (@IsabeldeO) September 19, 2021
La imagen ha sido muy comentada en redes. "Este es el Madrid de siempre. El otro no", ha escrito una tuitera. "El Madrid que me gusta. El de verdad", ha escrito otro.
Este es el Madrid de siempre. El otro no.
— Toñi Navarro (@Ant_Nav_Rod) September 20, 2021
El Madrid que me gusta. El de verdad. ????????????????
— Manuel Gallardo ???????????????? (@ManuelLGS) September 20, 2021
Viva!! Esto sí es amor incondicional, alegría y a lo que enfocarnos ????????????
— Edu de Tena (@Eduardodetena) September 20, 2021
Una buena acción no sólo beneficia al que la recibe, beneficia al que la realiza y a todas las personas que lo ven.
— Gabeiras (@Gabeiras8) September 19, 2021
Hay más gente buena que mala, siempre, aunque hagan menos ruido hay más gente buena.. https://t.co/q3IIdrTEA7
— Pilar_MamásFullTime (@Mamas_FullTime) September 20, 2021
