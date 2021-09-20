El momento captado por una tuitera en Lavapiés que invita a la esperanza tras la marcha nazi en Chueca

Tras la marcha de grupos de extrema derecha e ideología nazi que desfilaron por el madrileño barrio de Chueca este sábado lanzando cantos homófobos, una tuitera ha querido compartir un vídeo que muestra todo lo contrario en otro barrio de Madrid.

"Si seguís horrorizados por lo que pasó ayer en Chueca os comparto este vídeo que acaba de pasar ahora mismo en Lavapiés", ha escrito la tuitera. En la escena se puede ver cómo aparece una mujer dando dinero a un chico que parece que va en una batucada y, tras ello, ambos se funden en un largo e intenso abrazo.

La imagen ha sido muy comentada en redes. "Este es el Madrid de siempre. El otro no", ha escrito una tuitera. "El Madrid que me gusta. El de verdad", ha escrito otro.

