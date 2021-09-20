CanariasUn vulcanólogo aparece en televisión y todos piensan en la misma persona: "El CSIC está clonando a Fernando Simón"

Este domingo, la televisión pública canaria ha entrevistado a Vicente Soler, un vulcanólogo perteneciente al CSIC, tras conocerse la erupción de un volcán de La Palma. Soler ha asegurado en antena que no esperaba un desenlace "tan rápido" y ha reconocido su sorpresa.

"El establecimiento de este gran número de bocas y que prácticamente todo el dique ha impactado contra la superficie y la emisión lávica parece muy importante", ha explicado.

Muchos tuiteros han encontrado la similitud entre el vulcanólogo y Fernando Simón, no sólo por su aspecto, sino también por su tan característica voz y, por eso, algunos le han apodado el "Fernando Simón de los volcanes".

