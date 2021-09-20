CanariasUn vulcanólogo aparece en televisión y todos piensan en la misma persona: "El CSIC está clonando a Fernando Simón"
Este domingo, la televisión pública canaria ha entrevistado a Vicente Soler, un vulcanólogo perteneciente al CSIC, tras conocerse la erupción de un volcán de La Palma. Soler ha asegurado en antena que no esperaba un desenlace "tan rápido" y ha reconocido su sorpresa.
"El establecimiento de este gran número de bocas y que prácticamente todo el dique ha impactado contra la superficie y la emisión lávica parece muy importante", ha explicado.
"El establecimiento de este gran número de bocas y que prácticamente todo el dique ha impactado contra la superficie […] La emisión lávica será importante" señala David Soler, vulcanólogo del @CSIC #VigilanciaLaPalma pic.twitter.com/WGuHdJLdv2
— RTVC (@RTVCes) September 19, 2021
Muchos tuiteros han encontrado la similitud entre el vulcanólogo y Fernando Simón, no sólo por su aspecto, sino también por su tan característica voz y, por eso, algunos le han apodado el "Fernando Simón de los volcanes".
El CSIC está clonando a Fernando Simón. Primer aviso. https://t.co/QzUa32i84Y
— Jaime Osuna Luque????️???????? (@OsunaLuqueJ) September 19, 2021
PERO QUE HACE FERNANDO SIMON https://t.co/1MuX8WXBNL
— Mr. Ribo (@Ribonucleotidic) September 19, 2021
????A quien me recuerda? ???? https://t.co/1hb7WecwkX
— AnaKbza (@KbzaAna) September 19, 2021
Te puede interesar:
"Yo voy a mear": la frase de una reportera en pleno directo de la erupción en La Palma que se ha hecho viral
La descacharrante reacción de un vecino tras la erupción en La Palma: "Hay tiempo de comer sin problema…"
El susto de una reportera de RTVE en pleno directo por el temblor de un terremoto en La Palma
