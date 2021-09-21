Aplauden a Carlos Franganillo por su cobertura del volcán de La Palma: "Sencillez. Periodismo"

Desde que se conoció que el volcán de La Palma había erupcionado, España entera está preocupada por la evolución del mismo y los medios de comunicación cubren la última hora de lo que está ocurriendo en Canarias.

Televisión Española es una de las cadenas qué más despliegue ha realizado para contar al minuto la situación del volcán de La Palma. Por eso, Carlos Franganillo, el presentador de la segunda edición del Telediario de TVE, ha salido del plató para hacer la cobertura desde la zona cero, una actitud muy común en él.

En pleno informativo se ha podido ver a Franganillo con el volcán de fondo, algo que ha sido muy aplaudido por la audiencia. "Maravilloso trabajo el que están haciendo todos los medios de comunicación con la erupción del volcán de La Palma, pero ver a Carlos Franganillo sobre el terreno… eso, eso es otro nivel", has escrito una tuitera. La red está plagada de comentarios similares.

No puedo admirar más a Carlos Franganillo. He alcanzado un nivel ya que no puedo superar.

Es el mejor presentador de Telediarios que he visto en mi vida. Me encanta.

— Marcos MdP (@MarcosMdP) September 20, 2021