Twitter"Desfile de odio en Chueca: 3 euros por nazi": Errejón lo clava con su reflexión sobre la manifestación nazi en Chueca

Por

Hace ya tiempo que Íñigo Errejón destaca por su discurso lúcido, sosegado e inteligente, alejado del griterío que últimamente parece haberse apoderado de la política española. En Tremending somos muy fans del líder de Más País. Este martes Errejón ha vuelto a hacerlo, ha vuelto a dar una lección magistral de sentido común, esta vez a cuenta de la manifestación nazi que se celebró el pasado sábado en el barrio madrileño de Chueca. Como siempre, el propio Errejón ha colgado el vídeo en Twitter. Son dos minutos, pero merece la pena.

Se puede decir más alto, pero no más claro (Errejón incluso nos ha dado el titular, como han podido comprobar). Errejón tacha de "gravísimo" que se permitiera que "unos cuantos neonazis" pudieran pasearse por el centro de Madrid insultando al colectivo LGTBI y censura la actuación de la Delegación del Gobierno. "El Gobierno ha hecho el ridículo", afirma Errejón. Una multa de 600 euros a los organizadores de esa manifestación parece poca cosa, en eso estamos de acuerdo con Errejón. Tampoco se puede alegar desconocimiento, como hace la delegada del Gobierno, cuando "todo Madrid" sabía desde lo que iba a ocurrir, según el líder de Más País.

Sin embargo, Errejón tampoco ha escatimado la crítica a la derecha: "Este es un hecho extraordinariamente grave y nos parece de una gran hipocresía que quienes primero siembran el odio contra colectivos vulnerables luego se escandalizan".

Como ven, Errejón reparte a diestro y siniestro. Vamos, lo que siempre ha hecho.

Más de Tremending